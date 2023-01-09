Complete coverage: TCU and Georgia play for the CFP Championship

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (13-1) and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) take center stage in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Georgia fans, excited to bring their passionate college football culture to Los Angeles for Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game against Texas Christian, were hit with some bad news this week upon learning that no tailgating would be allowed in the SoFi Stadium parking lots pregame.

TCU running back Emari Demercado, a Downey High alum, will pay back his family’s and friends’ sacrifices by playing in his backyard in the CFP title game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on ESPN or the ESPN app. Here’s our coverage:

