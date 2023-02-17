Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Who was the real MVP of Super Bowl LVII?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raises his right arm to signal No. 1 after throwing a touchdown pass.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
It’s funny how some saying the referees shouldn’t decide a game and thus not make the defensive holding call they did at the end of the Super Bowl also screamed at the NBA referees for not calling a foul for LeBron James late in the Lakers’ recent loss to the Celtics. Can’t have it both ways, people.

Erik Schuman
Fountain Valley

::

It was an exciting game, but being from Pittsburgh, I yearn for the days of the Steel Curtain when defense was part of the game!

Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica

::

No matter where future Super Bowls are played, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, or whoever the commissioner may be, should ensure that the playing field is fit to play. Both teams had to change their cleats to improve their footing. As great as the game was, who knows how the game would have turned out if both teams were able to run their plays without slipping and sliding.

Richard C. Armendariz
Huntington Beach

::

Sports

Lost among the controversial officiating and electrifying halftime pregnancy reveal is Chiefs journeyman running back Jerick McKinnon, who could have bragged about scoring a game-clinching touchdown in the Super Bowl for the rest of his life. I’m sure he dreamed of such a moment, yet odds are he’ll never get another opportunity. But in the closing seconds with the score tied, he chose to sacrifice personal glory by going down short of the goal line, thus putting his team in the best position to win.

Steve Ross
Carmel

::

My Super Bowl MVP was Rihanna, whose long halftime set gave Mahomes’ pain medication time to kick in for a heroic second half.

Ron Ovadia
Irvine

Divided on LeBron

One has to ponder if Kareem ever sat out a game after traveling to attend a Super Bowl. GOAT? Give me a break.

Brian Howie Haueter
Ventura

::

Feb. 12 was an all-time low for sourpuss Sports letters. Badmouthing LeBron left and right on the occasion of breaking one of the greatest records in sports? “And the Lakers lost the game!; Kareem missed his college years; Kareem had more field goals.” The WTF winner: “LeBron hogged all the attention!”

On this occasion, I’m reflecting on how unbelievably lucky and privileged Lakers fans have been to witness so many legends, titles and epic events. Hmm, maybe these same cynics were thinking “ball hog” during Kobe Bryant’s final three minutes on the basketball court in ’16, or when he dropped 81 points in ’06. Are you sorry now?

Brad Kearns
Stateline, Nev.

::

You’ve got to admire coach Darvin Ham for his unflinching optimism throughout this frustrating, underachieving Lakers season. He also gets bonus points for using the phrase “super duper.”

Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach

Way to go, Manfred

Since Rob Manfred’s arrival on the scene as MLB commissioner, I have been massively disappointed in his stewardship of our national pastime.

It was hard to ignore how he ravaged the minor leagues. It was hard to ignore the fact that he allowed the Dodgers to shut out their fans for six years while simultaneously losing access to the last broadcasts of the late, great Vin Scully. It was hard to ignore that in the midst of perhaps the biggest cheating scandal baseball ever experienced, those whom he held primarily responsible are back in positions of authority.

While there are other examples of his failures, there is none greater than the so-called ghost runner, which is nothing more than a gimmick ostensibly to speed up a game that was never designed to be quickly paced. Any rule’s purpose should be to make the game more entertaining, fair and legible while intervening as little as possible on the action. The ghost runner fails miserably to adhere to this purpose.

Bill Waxman
Simi Valley

::

MLB rule changes such as banning the shift, limiting the times a pitcher can have a pickoff attempt and bigger bases seem fine. (I miss players like Maury Wills, Lou Brock and Ricky Henderson). However, to start extra innings with a “ghost runner” at second base is completely anathema to the grand old game.

Ken Feldman
Tarzana

A fitting tribute

I couldn’t help but tear up last night watching Dustin Brown’s No. 23 ascend into the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.

Brown may not be the flashy player with the most impressive skill or stat line, but he sure embodies what it means to be a Los Angeles King.

Most of the time the Kings aren’t even the third- or fourth-most popular team in town, but Brown’s leadership within the organization sure helped catapult the team to a heightened relevancy in Southern California.

Matthew Thomsen
Whittier

::

As usual, Helene Elliott was spot on. Brownie played the game the way it should be played. Team first. The “C” on the No. 23 sweater will not come off in our house.

Fredrick Fruhling
Hermosa Beach

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sports

