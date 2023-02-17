Letters to Sports: Who was the real MVP of Super Bowl LVII?

It’s funny how some saying the referees shouldn’t decide a game and thus not make the defensive holding call they did at the end of the Super Bowl also screamed at the NBA referees for not calling a foul for LeBron James late in the Lakers’ recent loss to the Celtics. Can’t have it both ways, people.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

It was an exciting game, but being from Pittsburgh, I yearn for the days of the Steel Curtain when defense was part of the game!

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica

No matter where future Super Bowls are played, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, or whoever the commissioner may be, should ensure that the playing field is fit to play. Both teams had to change their cleats to improve their footing. As great as the game was, who knows how the game would have turned out if both teams were able to run their plays without slipping and sliding.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

Lost among the controversial officiating and electrifying halftime pregnancy reveal is Chiefs journeyman running back Jerick McKinnon, who could have bragged about scoring a game-clinching touchdown in the Super Bowl for the rest of his life. I’m sure he dreamed of such a moment, yet odds are he’ll never get another opportunity. But in the closing seconds with the score tied, he chose to sacrifice personal glory by going down short of the goal line, thus putting his team in the best position to win.

Steve Ross

Carmel

My Super Bowl MVP was Rihanna, whose long halftime set gave Mahomes’ pain medication time to kick in for a heroic second half.

Ron Ovadia

Irvine