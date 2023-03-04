Advertisement
Galaxy can’t keep pace with FC Dallas, losing in their season opener

Galaxy midfielder Gaston Brugman reacts after a missed scoring chance in a 3-1 loss to FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas — 

Jesús Ferreira scored two goals in the second half and FC Dallas defeated the Galaxy 3-1 on Saturday night.

Ferreira’s goals for Dallas (1-1-0) came in the 56th and 64th minutes. Paul Arriola had an assist on the first goal and Paxton Pomykal was credited with one on the second.

Dejan Joveljic gave the Galaxy the lead in the 35th minute of their season opener. Alan Velasco scored the equalizer for Dallas just before halftime. Joveljic score nine goals off the bench last season, one off the record set by Wolde Harris when he was with the Colorado Rapids in 1998.

Soccer

Dallas beat the Galaxy at home for a seventh straight time — including the previous three times by shutouts. It marked the first time that the Galaxy have lost seven straight road matches to a single team. Dallas lost its season opener — 1-0 to Minnesota United — for the first time since 2009, ending a streak of 13 straight without a loss.

The Galaxy had a 13-11 advantage in shots, but Dallas had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes notched five saves for Dallas. Jonathan Bond had one save for the Galaxy. L.A. came into the match 4-0-1 in its last five openers.

Up next for Dallas is a matchup Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, while the Galaxy host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Soccer

