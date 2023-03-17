NCAA tournament: UC Santa Barbara falters in second half against Baylor

Miles Norris scored 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, but UC Santa Barbara was unable to keep pace with Baylor in the second half. The Gauchos were outscored by a 39-20 margin in the final 20 minutes of a 74-56 loss Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena.

Big West Conference player of the year Ajay Mitchell added 13 points and a team-high four assists for the No. 14 seed Gauchos, who were making their second NCAA tournament appearance in the past three years.

With the South Regional loss, UCSB finishes with a 27-8 record, the most wins in a single season in program history. The defeat snapped a seven-game win streak that was the ninth longest in the sport entering the day.

Led by a balanced scoring effort, with seven different players scoring at least four points, UCSB carried a 36-35 lead into halftime

Baylor responded, however, by scoring nine unanswered over a stretch of 2:26 in the second half to build a seven-point lead. The Gauchos wouldn’t get closer than seven in the final nine minutes, with the Bears’ lead eventually swelling to double digits.

After shooting 61.5% in the first half, including 70% inside the three-point arc, UCSB made just 30.4% of its attempts in the second half.