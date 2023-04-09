Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather-delayed second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Woods withdrew from the Masters because of an injury Sunday.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters because of an injury Sunday after completing seven holes of the third round.

Woods on Saturday made his record-tying 23rd consecutive Masters cut, despite bogeys on his final two holes. He was last in the field at nine over par for the tournament.

Woods tweeted he withdrew due to re-aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

He has been playing through pain in his leg, badly injured in a rollover car accident two years ago.

Amid rainy and muddy conditions, Woods got off to a terrible start in his third round Saturday and was six over in seven holes.

The only Masters cut Woods failed to make was as an amateur in 1996.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”

Woods was hovering around the cut line, and his situation looked grim when he bogeyed the final two holes. He finished the second round at three over and tied for 52nd, when the top 50 and ties move on.

It looked as if he might miss the cut until Justin Thomas bogeyed 17 and 18, ensuring Woods would move on and Thomas was done.