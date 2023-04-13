French guard Ilane Fibleuil chooses UCLA over Gonzaga and G League for next season

UCLA solidified its wing depth Thursday when Ilane Fibleuil, a highly coveted guard from France, announced on Instagram that he would play for the Bruins next season.

It’s a big pickup for coach Mick Cronin, considering the 6-foot-6 prospect chose UCLA over Gonzaga and the G League. Fibleuil visited both schools but told 247 Sports that he always loved UCLA basketball, grew up a big Russell Westbrook fan and became enamored with the idea of becoming a Bruin during his time in Los Angeles.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Fibleuil told 247 Sports. “I just loved my visit, the city. The campus was amazing. I met great people over there, and so it’s not just one thing that made me pick UCLA over the other options.”

Advertisement

A naturally gifted scorer who is also a high-end defender, Fibleuil becomes the second player to commit to the Bruins in less than a week after guard Lazar Stefanovic said he would transfer from Utah. Fibleuil, who turns 18 in June, will become part of a four-man freshman class that could grow with UCLA also pursuing Aday Mara, a 7-foot-3 center from Spain.

As of now, the class that is ranked 13th in the nation by 247 Sports includes shooting guard Sebastian Mack and power forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Wiliams (no relation) in addition to Fibleuil. Fibleuil will become the second international player to join the Bruins under Cronin after Italian guard Abramo Canka arrived before last season.

Fibleuil is the second-leading scorer for club team Pole France, averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds on 40.8% shooting while making 24.1% of his three-pointers. He previously played for France’s under-17 team in the FIBA World Cup last summer, helping it to a third-place finish.

UCLA could have as many as three more scholarships available with the status of center Adem Bona and guards Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey uncertain. Bona (shoulder) and Clark (lower leg) are recovering from injuries that could complicate their immediate NBA prospects and Bailey has not announced his intentions for next season.