Letters to Sports: Dodgers gondola backlash aimed at Frank McCourt’s involvement

After reading Jack Harris’ article revealing the fact that the Dodger organization did not pursue arguably the best shortstop in baseball, Xander Bogaerts, last year is clear to me now. It’s all about their bottom line, not their desire to win a championship.
Chris Wrenn
Carlsbad
::
Dylan Hernández said it best, you can’t fool all the people all the time. Because of the Dodgers going on the cheap in the offseason, the club dropped from the most talented club to simply being one of many battling for a playoff slot.
It seems the Padres could afford Xander Bogaerts but the richest franchise in the game could not.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village