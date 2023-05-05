Letters to Sports: Dodgers gondola backlash aimed at Frank McCourt’s involvement

Why do the people who manage Dodger Stadium feel that every single second of dead air has to be filled with loud music, sound effects and electronic whizbang? I don’t want to hear “Day-O! Daaaaayyy-OOOO!” blared out on loudspeakers between pitches. I don’t need to be prompted to clap and cheer every 30 seconds. I don’t want to be subjected to a constant light show on LED screens that rim the decks. I want to watch baseball.

My wife and I watched the Dodgers play in Pittsburgh the other night on TV, and something seemed odd. Then I realized that it was silence. PNC Park hardly had any noise at all during innings, and it was so refreshing.

Tim Smight

Thousand Oaks