Advertisement
Sports

Letters to Sports: Dodgers gondola backlash aimed at Frank McCourt’s involvement

Rendering of the Dodger Stadium gondola project.
Potential future passengers view a rendering of the Dodger Stadium gondola project.
(LA Aerial Rapid Transit)
Share
1

Bill Shaikin’s extensive article about the proposed gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium ignores the difficulties of getting to Union Station in the first place. Would hundreds of fans driving to Union Station instead be any better?

Rich Mouton
Long Beach

::

Advertisement

I’m a lifelong Dodgers fan and I’d rather set my hair on fire and root for the Giants than do anything related to Frank McCourt. It’s bad enough that the current owners let him keep part of the parking lots. As far as I’m concerned, if McCourt touches it, I’m out.

Marnie Jernagan
Fresno

::

Frank McCourt’s flying gondola idea sounds like another Vladimir Shpunt stunt.

Allan Kandel
Los Angeles

Advertisement

::

It seems Frank McCourt will haunt the Dodgers until he’s dead and gondola.

Steve Ross
Carmel

Renderings of the Gondola Skyline to Dodger Stadium. (Courtesy LA Aerial Rapid Transit)

Sports

For Subscribers

A $300-million (minimum) gondola to Dodger Stadium? Why is Frank McCourt really pushing it?

Former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is hoping his Dodger Stadium gondola project will become a reality, but his proposal is meeting stiff resistance.

2

Splendid silence

Why do the people who manage Dodger Stadium feel that every single second of dead air has to be filled with loud music, sound effects and electronic whizbang? I don’t want to hear “Day-O! Daaaaayyy-OOOO!” blared out on loudspeakers between pitches. I don’t need to be prompted to clap and cheer every 30 seconds. I don’t want to be subjected to a constant light show on LED screens that rim the decks. I want to watch baseball.

Advertisement

My wife and I watched the Dodgers play in Pittsburgh the other night on TV, and something seemed odd. Then I realized that it was silence. PNC Park hardly had any noise at all during innings, and it was so refreshing.

Tim Smight
Thousand Oaks

3

Bottom line

After reading Jack Harris’ article revealing the fact that the Dodger organization did not pursue arguably the best shortstop in baseball, Xander Bogaerts, last year is clear to me now. It’s all about their bottom line, not their desire to win a championship.

Chris Wrenn
Carlsbad

::

Advertisement

Dylan Hernández said it best, you can’t fool all the people all the time. Because of the Dodgers going on the cheap in the offseason, the club dropped from the most talented club to simply being one of many battling for a playoff slot.

It seems the Padres could afford Xander Bogaerts but the richest franchise in the game could not.

Fred Wallin
Westlake Village

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner walks out of the dugout after losing 11-7 to the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers

Trea Turner might have stayed in L.A., but Dodgers never made him an offer

The Dodgers never came close to signing Trea Turner to a long-term contract even though the Phillies shortstop said he would have entertained an offer.

4

Welcome back

While it’s been bittersweet to see old friends like Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner return to Dodger Stadium this season, it was a true pleasure to welcome Craig Kimbrel back.

Advertisement

Gregg Schoenberg
Healdsburg

5

Front and center

Anthony Davis has relinquished his dubious spot on the NBA’s “All Street Clothes” team (along with Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ben Simmons) to emerge as one of the pivotal players in the playoffs — the Lakers’ center in more ways than one. Meanwhile, 20 million Lakers fans are collectively holding their breath, hoping A.D. doesn’t go down, or the Lakers surely will.

Ron Ovadia
Irvine

San Francisco, California May 2, 2023-Lakers Anthony Davis beats Warriors Kevon Looney to the basket in the first half in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal at Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday.(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

Plaschke: Anthony Davis silences ‘street clothes’ critics during Lakers’ win over Warriors

Anthony Davis, whose toughness has been questioned as he battled injuries, delivered a historic effort during the Lakers’ playoff win over Warriors.

6

Trading places

Wasn’t it only a couple of weeks ago that Bill Plaschke pontificated on how much better the Clippers were than the Lakers? Negating the problem of one or both of their superstars suiting up in street clothes. They were just better, organizationally and depth-wise. Now a couple of days ago, the Lakers are a powerhouse to be feared in the remainder of the NBA playoffs and the Clippers are “cursed.”

Advertisement

Axel Hubert
Santa Monica

Los Angeles, California April 28, 2023-Lakers Anthony Davis celebrates a teammates basket.

Lakers

Plaschke: Lakers live up to their legacy with a close-out win for the ages

The resemblance to past Lakers great close-out playoff wins was so great, even relative newcomer LeBron James felt it, writes The Times’ Bill Plaschke.

7

Frame job

If baseball is attempting to clean up cheating by inspecting pitchers for foreign substances, why not also stop cheating by not allowing catchers to deceive the plate umpire by pitch framing. Have the first base or third base umpire indicate this is an obvious attempt of deception, using the same check for assistance they use when judging a check swing.

Dennis Laurents
Carmel

8

Road trip?

Traditionally, when a team is out of the pennant race, The Times stops sending its reporter on the team’s road trips. By that standard, I guess the Angels’ season is already over.

Advertisement

Jim Lawson
Santa Barbara

9

Liking that Stetson

Regarding the Rams drafting Stetson Bennett, I think it was a brilliant move. He was one of the best college quarterbacks I have seen in the last several years. He’s got the “it factor” like Patrick Mahomes. Although not physically gifted, they are both very smart and efficient. No question, Bennett was a steal at pick 128.

Sherwyn Drucker
Winnetka

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws against Georgia Tech.

Rams

Georgia titles on their mind, Rams pick Stetson Bennett to follow Matthew Stafford

Stetson Bennett, a two-time national championship quarterback with Georgia drafted by the Rams, is excited to learn behind fellow alumnus Matthew Stafford.

10

Draft rights

At any major college football program except UCLA, if you had an upright, healthy, five-year quarterback starter, you would be surprised that he was not drafted higher than the fifth round, not lower.

Advertisement

Mario Valvo
Ventura

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs against rival USC.

Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson moving on up! Browns draft UCLA quarterback in Round 5

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. He is the 140th player chosen overall.

11

Cruel subject

Every year at this time we read about horses dying in preparation for the Run for the Roses. The Kentucky Derby is just one race and I can only imagine how many horses die annually preparing and competing in the “Sport of Kings.” It’s time to stop the deaths. Cruelty to animals is not a sport.

Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles

A jockey works out Kentucky Derby hopeful Rocket Can at Churchill Downs on Wednesday

Sports

Four horse racing deaths cast tragic shadow over upcoming Kentucky Derby

Four horses have died during the past week at Churchill Downs, casting an unwanted spotlight ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby scheduled for Saturday.

Advertisement

12

Picture this

A tip of the hat to Times photographer Wally Skalij. His photo of Anthony Davis in Wednesday’s paper was an absolute work of art. Definitely award-worthy. Well done, sir.

Jimmie Hoffman
Arcadia

Lakers forward Anthony Davis beats Warriors forward Kevon Looney to the basket for a layup in the playoff series opener.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis beats Warriors forward Kevon Looney to the basket for a layup in the playoff series opener on Tuesday in San Francisco.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Advertisement

Email: sports@latimes.com

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement