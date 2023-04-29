Advertisement
Browns draft UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Round 5

Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs for UCLA.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs against rival USC. The Cleveland Browns drafted the UCLA quarterback in Round 5 of the NFL draft.
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Defying those who considered him a fringe NFL prospect, just as he had dismissed his doubters over his final seasons at UCLA, Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not have to wait until the end of the draft to hear his name called Saturday.

The Bruins’ all-time leader in passing yards was selected early in the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns taking him with the No. 140 pick overall. It was a major victory for the player whose draft status was so shaky that he considered showing teams his potential to play positions other than quarterback at UCLA’s pro day last month.

The Browns were sold on his ability to do what he does best — throw and run as a dual-threat quarterback. He joins Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond in becoming the fourth quarterback on the team’s roster.

Thompson-Robinson departed UCLA as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,710), total offensive yards (12,536), completions (860), touchdown passes (88) and total touchdowns (116).

Ben Bolch

