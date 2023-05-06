Photos: Lakers cruise past Warriors in Game 3

Anthony Davis finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots while LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell each scored 21 to lead the Lakers to a 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers lead the best-of-seven playoff series 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday night in L.A.
James, who didn’t take a shot in the first quarter, was two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double.
Davis, who scored only 11 points in the Lakers’ Game 2 loss at Golden State, made seven of 10 shots from the field and 11 of 12 free throws.
