Photos: Lakers cruise past Warriors in Game 3

Anthony Davis finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots while LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell each scored 21 to lead the Lakers to a 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis is fouled hard by the Warriors’ JaMychal Green in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven playoff series 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday night in L.A.

Warriors forward JaMychal Green stretches to block a shot by Anthony Davis during the first half. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

James, who didn’t take a shot in the first quarter, was two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double.

D’Angelo Russell gets a pass off in front of Warriors forward Draymond Green in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Davis, who scored only 11 points in the Lakers’ Game 2 loss at Golden State, made seven of 10 shots from the field and 11 of 12 free throws.

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV, right, strips the ball away from Stephen Curry in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Anthony Davis is fouled by Moses Moody while trying to attempt a shot in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers’ bench gets animated as L.A. pulls away in the second half — it outscored Golden State by 37 points over the final three quarters. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)