Letters to Sports: Money is destroying college traditions and rivalries

In Bill Plashke’s column, the inference is the lack of opportunity for Latino women’s soccer players. While Latino representation on the USWNT may not be commensurate with the U.S. Latino population, nine of the 23 rostered players (39%) for the 2023 World Cup team were of minority backgrounds. In a country where more than 70% of the NBA and 56% of the NFL players are African American, diversity in sports definitely exists. If you are good enough, someone will always find you, no matter your background.
Troy Scofield
Moorpark
This is a failure by the U.S. Soccer Federation to understand the international landscape. Bill Plaschke is partially right but, it’s more complicated than Latina involvement. Tactics are as much an issue. Also not recognizing that World Cup tournament play is a young person’s game. Just look at the ages of the emerging stars, all under 25, and a couple 18- and 19-year-olds. The Brazilian men’s team rarely has players compete in more than one World Cup cycle, and they have won as many as any nation.
We can’t outrun the competition anymore, and that’s evident from the outcomes. What’s ironic is our men’s team has embraced the tactics the women need to follow. From my experience, I don’t believe that they believe the women can handle it, or maybe it’s the choices they make.
Robert Looyen
West L.A. College coach
