Letters to Sports: Money is destroying college traditions and rivalries

Pac-12 logo on a football field.
(Ryan Kang / Associated Press)
1

The Pac-8/10/12 conference has given college sports many of its greatest teams, personalities and moments. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John McEnroe, Cheryl Miller, Janet Evans, Tiger Woods, Lenny Krayzelburg and Katie Ledecky were all Pac-8/10/12 student-athletes.

Now, the “Conference of Champions” appears headed for extinction, and the athletes at its former schools will endure burdensome travel schedules in their new conferences. This is a huge loss to college sports and an indictment of how money is destroying the traditions and regional rivalries that make college sports appealing.

Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco

::

As Bill Walton so obnoxiously intoned on basketball telecasts, the Pac-12 was, truly, the “conference of champions.” Over the last few years, its commissioner was unable to negotiate a lucrative TV contract, and the schools were ripe for picking(off) by the more savvy Big Ten Conference. Once the two SoCal schools bolted, the die was cast and the conference imploded. Sad.

Noel Johnson
Glendale

::

As we see the Pac-12 disappear before our eyes, the question is: Why has the Pac-12 commissioner not been fired?

Tom Barron
Westwood

2

Problem area for Dodgers

As the trade deadline approached, Times columnists and fans alike seemed worried about the Dodgers’ top-heavy lineup. For about a hundred years or more managers have used their best hitters at the top of he lineup. Nothing new here.

By the way, the Dodgers lead the National League in runs scored. This year the problem is on the other side. Let’s worry about runs allowed, not runs scored.

Terry Beals
Bakersfield

3

It’s not that bad

I’m so sick of listening to jaded, hyper-critical Dodgers fans sounding like sore winners, complaining about the state of the team and who we didn’t get at the trade deadline. We’re in first place by six games with two of the best players in baseball in Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts having career seasons. Talk to a Red Sox or a Cubs fan to get a little perspective or look no further than 35 miles south to the team that’s been in the playoffs once in 20 years.

Michael Harrington
Los Angeles

::

Despite Andrew Friedman getting ripped in last week’s letters, the Dodgers have won 10 out of their last 11 games and Lance Lynn, the statistically worst pitcher in MLB before the Dodgers traded for him, is now 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA for the Dodgers. Is it possible that Friedman knows more about baseball than the average fan?

Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen

4

Don’t hurry back, Trout

Will somebody please tell Mike Trout not to hurry to get back to the Angels? Make sure you are 100% healed from your broken hand.

There’s nothing you can do to help them now.

James Sanzaro
Westminster

::

It appears Anthony Rendon is joining the likes of Mo Vaughn, Josh Hamilton and Albert Pujols. We receive daily updates on Mike Trout, but crickets from Rendon. Anthony, we hardly knew ye.

John Howard
Oxnard

5

HMO or PPO?

I sure hope the Lakers included great medical insurance coverage for Anthony Davis in their $186-million deal. They’re gonna need it!

Chris Wrenn
Carlsbad

6

Frustrating to watch

After basically dominating Sweden in every statistical category during regulation time, the U.S. women’s soccer team’s inability to put the ball in the net followed them and haunted them into the penalty kick. What an absolutely horrible way for the reigning champions to go down in defeat.

Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa

::

Amid positive attitudes and team spirit in the postgame interviews, I noticed a disturbing PK theme: “Shame it had to go to PKs”; “I hate PKs”; “PKs suck.” Really? OK, if that’s your mind-set. Alas, choking under pressure can emanate from negative attitude, fear of failure, or sense of unfairness/entitlement (“we dominated the game”). Hopefully next time there’s PKs, the sentiment can be, “Bring it on!”

Brad Kearns
Stateline, Nev.

7

Of opportunity and diversity

In Bill Plashke’s column, the inference is the lack of opportunity for Latino women’s soccer players. While Latino representation on the USWNT may not be commensurate with the U.S. Latino population, nine of the 23 rostered players (39%) for the 2023 World Cup team were of minority backgrounds. In a country where more than 70% of the NBA and 56% of the NFL players are African American, diversity in sports definitely exists. If you are good enough, someone will always find you, no matter your background.

Troy Scofield
Moorpark

::

This is a failure by the U.S. Soccer Federation to understand the international landscape. Bill Plaschke is partially right but, it’s more complicated than Latina involvement. Tactics are as much an issue. Also not recognizing that World Cup tournament play is a young person’s game. Just look at the ages of the emerging stars, all under 25, and a couple 18- and 19-year-olds. The Brazilian men’s team rarely has players compete in more than one World Cup cycle, and they have won as many as any nation.

We can’t outrun the competition anymore, and that’s evident from the outcomes. What’s ironic is our men’s team has embraced the tactics the women need to follow. From my experience, I don’t believe that they believe the women can handle it, or maybe it’s the choices they make.

Robert Looyen
West L.A. College coach

::

