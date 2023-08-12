Letters to Sports: Money is destroying college traditions and rivalries

The Pac-8/10/12 conference has given college sports many of its greatest teams, personalities and moments. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John McEnroe, Cheryl Miller, Janet Evans, Tiger Woods, Lenny Krayzelburg and Katie Ledecky were all Pac-8/10/12 student-athletes.

Now, the “Conference of Champions” appears headed for extinction, and the athletes at its former schools will endure burdensome travel schedules in their new conferences. This is a huge loss to college sports and an indictment of how money is destroying the traditions and regional rivalries that make college sports appealing.

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco

As Bill Walton so obnoxiously intoned on basketball telecasts, the Pac-12 was, truly, the “conference of champions.” Over the last few years, its commissioner was unable to negotiate a lucrative TV contract, and the schools were ripe for picking(off) by the more savvy Big Ten Conference. Once the two SoCal schools bolted, the die was cast and the conference imploded. Sad.

Noel Johnson

Glendale

As we see the Pac-12 disappear before our eyes, the question is: Why has the Pac-12 commissioner not been fired?

Tom Barron

Westwood