Louis Lappe’s tie-breaking two-run home run keeps El Segundo alive at Little League World Series

El Segundo’s Jaxon Kalish (22) celebrates standing on third base after his two-run triple as Nolensville, Tenn. third baseman Ty McKenzie II (5) looks on during the third inning at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday.

El Segundo turned to its No. 1 and No. 2 hitters, Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe, to stay alive at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

They were each three for three on Wednesday night, with Lappe delivering a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-3 victory over Tennessee. They are a combined 12 for 16 in the tournament.

El Segundo is one of three teams still alive in the U.S. bracket after winning its second straight elimination game. El Segundo will play Washington on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the right to advance to Saturday’s U.S. championship game against Texas, which has to be considered the favorite because it will have a well-rested left-hander DJ Jablonski to pitch.

El Segundo opened a 3-0 lead. Jaxon Kalish started on the mound with three scoreless innings before giving up a two-run home run in the fourth to Lucas McCauley. Kalish also contributed a two-run triple in the third and a single in the fifth.

Tennessee rallied to tie the game in the fifth with Little League trickery. Its runner on first appeared to fall down on purpose, drawing a throw from catcher Lucas Keldorf. Then Tennessee’s runner on third broke home and scored, beating the throw from first.

In the fifth, Lappe hit his third home run of the World Series but Tennessee protested that he missed stepping on home plate during a celebration. The umpire ruled him out but El Segundo manager Danny Boehle asked for a video review and the umpire’s call was overturned, allowing the home run to stand.

Brooks finished the game with a save on the mound in the sixth.

Tennessee’s Stella Weaver finished the tournament with four hits, tying the record for most hits by a female at the World Series.

