Shooting at Chicago White Sox game leaves two women injured
Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gun-shot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.
Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.
Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police.
The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.
