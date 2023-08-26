Advertisement
Sports

Two more horses die at Saratoga — 12 horses have died at track since July 13

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Midnight Bisou with Jockey Mike Smith.
Horses leave the starting gate during the 2019 Grade I Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. New York Thunder was euthanized after falling while leading during the Grade 1 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.
(Horsephotos / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Horse racing, already under intense scrutiny over horse deaths, suffered yet another very public display of the sport‘s troubling side.

New York Thunder was far in front toward winning the Grade 1 $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga when he fell in the homestretch, suffering a fracture of the left front fetlock, and subsequently was euthanized.

It was the second death of the day at Saratoga as Nobel, the favorite in an allowance race at the upstate New York track, suffered a life-ending injury to his left front leg while galloping out after finishing fifth in an allowance race.

There have been 12 fatalities at Saratoga since racing began July 13.

Advertisement
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016, file photo, horses break from the gate at the start of the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs. Triple Crown winner Justify won't be running during the 150th meet at Saratoga Race Course, but many of the best thoroughbreds will be at the historic track for the 40-day season. The meet features 69 stakes races worth $18.8 million in purses and opens Friday, July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Sports

Seventh horse dies at Saratoga Race Course in less than a month

Horse racing once again in the spotlight as Saratoga Race Course has exceedingly high number of fatalities since meet opened on July 13.

Aug. 7, 2023

New York Thunder was a 3-year-old who was undefeated in four starts. The scene was reminiscent of the Test Stakes three weeks ago, when Maple Leaf Mel, also undefeated, fell in a gruesome scene just yards from the finish line.

At Del Mar, Pastor T, a 2-year-old homebred for WinStar Farm and trained by Bob Baffert, suffered a life-ending injury to his right front leg during morning training. The colt, sired by Into Mischief, considered one of the top stallions in the world, won his only start Aug. 12 by 4¼ lengths. It was the fourth fatality at Del Mar this season, although one was an accident involving a loose horse and another the result of a failed surgery.

The spike in fatalities at Saratoga has caught the interest of not only animal rights activists but also those that manage the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. After the nationally televised breakdown of Maple Leaf Mel on Aug. 5, scrutiny on Saratoga was elevated. Two days after the death, asked by The Times if there was an investigation, a HISA spokesperson said it was up to the tracks to investigate. However, on Saturday, HISA disclosed that it started an investigation into the breakdowns at the track.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement