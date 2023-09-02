Advertisement
Bob Baffert’s Arabian Knight puts himself at the front of Breeders’ Cup Classic picture

Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track.
Bob Baffert’s Arabian Knight won the $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar.
(Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Once the favorite for the Kentucky Derby, Arabian Knight put himself in the picture for a more lucrative prize, by winning the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday.

The Bob Baffert-trained 3-year-old beat a talented group of older horses to win by a neck and earn a free pass into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita.

Arabian Knight, a $2.3 million purchase for Amr Zedan, was thought to be this year’s Kentucky Derby favorite after a spectacular win in a maiden race on Breeders’ Cup day at Keeneland last year and then a stakes win in the slop at Oaklawn this year, but then he was removed from the Kentucky Derby trail after a lackluster workout for substitute trainer Tim Yakteen.

Yakteen, a former Baffert assistant, was training the colt so he could gain Derby qualifying points after Baffert was on a two-year suspension for a medication violation after Medina Spirit won the Derby in 2021.

Returning to the Baffert barn after being pulled by the Derby trail, he finished third in the Haskell Stakes before winning on Saturday in Southern California’s richest race.

Geaux Rocket Ride, who qualified for the Classic by winning the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth, was second followed by Slow Down Andy, Senor Buscador, Skinner, Defunded, Piroli, Tripoli, Order and Law and Stilleto. Arabian Knight paid $6.20 to win.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

