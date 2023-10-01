Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time and analysis

Is SoFi Stadium dangerous for fans? A study indicates many other NFL venues are worse

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

SoFi Stadium is one of the safer NFL venues both inside and in the surrounding neighborhoods, a conclusion drawn from a study of crime statistics and a poll of more than 3,000 fans by Sportsbook Review.

Crimes in and around stadiums occur all too often, however. In the study, 39.2% of respondents reported having witnessed or fallen victim to at least one crime in or outside stadiums.

Although 17 fans — 5.4% — reported witnessing a crime at SoFi Stadium, only one of those polled said they had been a victim of a crime while attending a Rams or Chargers home game.

The neighborhood around SoFi has less crime than areas around 21 of the other 29 NFL stadiums, according to the study. There were 6.19 violent crimes and 25.81 property crimes per 1,000 residents near SoFi in 2021 or a total of 32 crimes per 1,000 residents, according to FBI data.

