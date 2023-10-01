Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time and analysis

Is SoFi Stadium dangerous for fans? A study indicates many other NFL venues are worse
SoFi Stadium is one of the safer NFL venues both inside and in the surrounding neighborhoods, a conclusion drawn from a study of crime statistics and a poll of more than 3,000 fans by Sportsbook Review.
Crimes in and around stadiums occur all too often, however. In the study, 39.2% of respondents reported having witnessed or fallen victim to at least one crime in or outside stadiums.
Although 17 fans — 5.4% — reported witnessing a crime at SoFi Stadium, only one of those polled said they had been a victim of a crime while attending a Rams or Chargers home game.
The neighborhood around SoFi has less crime than areas around 21 of the other 29 NFL stadiums, according to the study. There were 6.19 violent crimes and 25.81 property crimes per 1,000 residents near SoFi in 2021 or a total of 32 crimes per 1,000 residents, according to FBI data.
Updated plans for Rams’ Cooper Kupp: He will start practicing to return ... when?
Star receiver Cooper Kupp’s possible return from injured reserve will begin next week when the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year begins practicing, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday.
Kupp, 30, suffered a hamstring injury during training camp. By going on injured reserve, he was mandated to sit out four games.
The Rams (1-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Kupp is eligible to return for the Oct. 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles but McVay said this week he would not “pigeonhole” himself to committing to that as the definitive return date.
Rams vs. Colts matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be shown on Fox.
When Rams have the ball
The Rams will attempt to get back into a more-balanced attack against the Indianapolis Colts. In their 19-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams ran the ball 13 times and passed it 33 times. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked six times, a situation that could get worse if left tackle Alaric Jackson cannot return from a thigh injury.