Chargers’ 41-38 home loss to the Detroit Lions by the numbers

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) slips the tackle of Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9). St. Brown finished with a career-high 156 yards receiving.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 41-38 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday:

5-1

The Chargers’ record against the Detroit Lions in home games. The home team had won each of the previous four matchups. This is the first time the Lions faced the Chargers in Los Angeles.

19

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a former USC star, is the only NFL player with an active 19-game streak with 40-plus yards receiving. He caught eight passes for 156 yards and a score against the Chargers.

175

Yards receiving for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, who caught 11 passes on 15 targets and also scored two touchdowns.

3

Times the Chargers went for it on fourth down, scoring a touchdown on each occasion — an Austin Ekeler two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and a Quentin Johnston one-yard touchdown catch and a Keenan Allen 38-yard TD catch in the fourth.

533

Yards offense for the Lions, who collected 200 on the ground and 333 in the air. Even though the Chargers’ offense also flourished, it finished with 421 yards.

Summary

Detroit 10 14 7 10 — 41

CHARGERS 3 14 7 14 — 38



First Quarter



Detroit — Field goal R.Patterson 33, 10:09. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:23. Key plays: Goff 46 pass to St. Brown, Gibbs 11 run on 3rd-and-23.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 48, 6:54. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 3:15. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 24 pass to Ekeler.

Detroit — Gibbs 1 run (R.Patterson kick), 4:18. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key plays: Gibbs 11 run, Gibbs 35 run.



Second Quarter



Detroit — Gibbs 1 run (R.Patterson kick), 7:30. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:47. Key plays: Goff 24 pass to Gibbs, Goff 13 pass to J.Williams, Goff 14 pass to St. Brown.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 29 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 3:21. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:09. Key plays: Herbert 15 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 11 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-7, Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1.

Detroit — Montgomery 75 run (R.Patterson kick), 3:07. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 00:14.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), :23. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:44. Key plays: Herbert 13 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 28 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-3.

Third Quarter



CHARGERS — Guyton 18 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 7:59. Drive: 10 plays, 92 yards, 4:28. Key plays: Herbert 16 pass to Parham, Herbert 12 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 12 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-3.

Detroit — St. Brown 20 pass from Goff (R.Patterson kick), 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:28. Key plays: Goff 7 pass to J.Reynolds on 3rd-and-3, Goff 33 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-2.

Fourth Quarter



CHARGERS — Johnston 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:30. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 8:01. Key plays: Herbert 13 run on 3rd-and-5, Ekeler 17 run, Herbert 17 pass to Johnston.

Detroit — Wright 25 pass from Goff (R.Patterson kick), 7:30. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:00. Key plays: Goff 14 pass to Gibbs, Goff 19 pass to LaPorta on 3rd-and-2.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 38 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 3:34. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:56. Key plays: D.Davis kick return to CHARGERS 32, Herbert 11 pass to Guyton.

Detroit — Field goal R.Patterson 41, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 3:34. Key plays: Goff 41 pass to Raymond, Goff 12 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-14, Goff 6 pass to LaPorta on 4th-and-2.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: DETROIT, Montgomery 12-116, Gibbs 14-77, St. Brown 2-9, Goff 3-(minus 2). CHARGERS, Ekeler 19-67, Kelley 5-16, Herbert 4-15.

PASSING: DETROIT, Goff 23-33-0-333. CHARGERS, Herbert 27-40-1-323.

RECEIVING: DETROIT, St. Brown 8-156, LaPorta 4-40, Gibbs 3-35, Raymond 2-46, Wright 2-23, Williams 2-18, J.Reynolds 2-15. CHARGERS, K.Allen 11-175, Ekeler 4-48, Guyton 4-41, Johnston 4-34, Parham 2-18, D.Davis 2-7.

PUNT RETURNS: DETROIT, Raymond 1-12. CHARGERS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DETROIT, None. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DETROIT, K.Joseph 5-2-0, Walker 5-1-0, Sutton 5-0-0, Anzalone 4-5-0, Barnes 3-2-0, Campbell 3-2-0, Jones 3-2-0, Branch 3-1-0, Hutchinson 2-1-0, Jacobs 2-0-0, McNeill 1-4-0, Rodriguez 1-2-0, C.Harris 1-1-0, J.Okwara 1-1-0, R.Okwara 1-1-0, Cominsky 1-0-0, W.Harris 0-1-0. CHARGERS, James 8-5-0, Gilman 6-1-0, Kendricks 5-1-0, Murray 4-1-0, Mack 4-0-0, Taylor 3-1-0, Leonard 2-3-0, Ogbonnia 2-1-0, N.Williams 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 1-2-0, Bosa 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Marlowe 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, A.Johnson 0-2-0, Tuipulotu 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DETROIT, K.Joseph 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Jay Bilbo, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Attendance — 70,240.