What will Tiger Woods play in at Genesis Invitational? Golfer ditches Nike for new brand

Tiger Woods pointing and holding a microphone in front of a red backdrop with the words 'Sun Day Red' and a tiger logo
Tiger Woods speaks at a news conference Monday at Palisades Village, where he introduced his and TaylorMade Golf’s new clothing and shoes brand Sun Day Red.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Tiger Woods will have a new look when he hosts and plays in the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades this week.

In a lot of ways, it will be pretty similar to his old look.

Weeks after Woods parted ways with longtime sponsor Nike, the legendary golfer famous for wearing red on Sundays has launched a new clothing and shoe brand with TaylorMade Golf.

It’s called Sun Day Red.

Get it?

“Sunday red — it’s me,” Woods said Monday during an event at Palisades Village, less than three miles away from Riviera. “It’s just become synonymous with me.”

Sports

OK, so the obvious question is why is it “Sun Day Red” instead of “Sunday Red”?

According to the TaylorMade website, there is “a simple reason” behind the three-word name.

“There is a special power in 3’s,” the company states. “Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected. Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brands power color — as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect.”

A red polo shirt with a tiger logo under the buttons is displayed from Tiger Woods' new clothing line.
A Tiger Woods Sun Day Red polo shirt is displayed Monday at Palisades Village.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Woods will wear some of the new gear this week at the Genesis, which features a Pro-Am on Wednesday and four rounds of golf Thursday through Sunday. The 48-year-old golfer will be playing in his first PGA event since withdrawing from the Masters in April and having ankle surgery the following month.

Sports

Regular folks will have to wait a little longer for the new stuff. Men’s golf shirts, hoodies and more will be available online in the U.S. and Canada starting May 1. Eventually the brand will expand to other markets and will include shoes, as well as items for women and children.

Merchandise from Tiger Woods' new line, including a blue hat and a white one, both featuring a tiger logo
Merchandise from Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red clothing line is displayed.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

And it won’t all just be the color red. That would be weird. Woods appeared at Monday’s event wearing a cashmere hoodie with the company’s logo just below the left shoulder.

Speaking of the logo, Woods has traded the famous Nike swoosh for a bare-bones drawing of a tiger with a very specific number of stripes — 15, one for each of the human Tiger’s major championships.

So, another obvious question is what if Woods wins more majors?

“We’re going to have to redo the trademark,” Woods said with a smile at Monday’s event.

Sports

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

