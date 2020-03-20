This day in sports: Gail Goodrich’s 42 points lead UCLA to second NCAA national championship

The goal of the U.S. men’s soccer team is to get to the Olympics in Tokyo, but its quest has been put on hold after a CONCACAF qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, scheduled to start today, was shut down because of the coronavirus. The tournament’s four-team group included Mexico and Costa Rica.

The U.S. has made it to the Summer Games just once since 2000 but this year’s team, with a collection of some of the best young players ever, is projected to be a medal contender if it qualifies for the U-23 age-group tournament in Japan. The Games are still on for July.

Included in the host of other events canceled or postponed by the pandemic are today’s 16 games of the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament; the Phoenix Suns’ visit to Staples Center tonight to play the Clippers; and the Ducks’ hockey game at the Honda Center against the Vancouver Canucks.

In Cactus League play, the Dodgers were scheduled to play the Angels at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The first spring training game between the two teams took place in April of 1962 at the Angels’ camp in Palm Springs. Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower attended the game, which the Angels won 6-5.

Here is a look at some of the memorable games and sports performances on this date.

1965 — Gail Goodrich scores 42 points to lead UCLA to its second NCAA national championship as the Bruins beat Michigan 91-80. Goodrich, one of the few athletes to play high school (L.A. Francis Poly High), college and professional basketball in the same city, connected on 12 of 22 shots from the field and 18 of 20 tries (90%) from the free-throw line. Kenny Washington added 17 points off the bench, while Cazzie Russell’s 28 points topped all Wolverine scorers.

1965 — In the tournament’s third-place game, Bill Bradley scores 58 points in Princeton’s 118-82 rout of Wichita State. Goodrich, Washington, Russell, Bradley and Edgar Lacey receive all-tournament team honors.

1968 — Dave Bing of the Detroit Pistons finishes the season averaging 27.1 points per game, making him the first guard in 20 years to lead the NBA in scoring.

1976 — John Havlicek of the Boston Celtics is the first player to score more than 1,000 points per season for 14 straight years.

1977 — Mark Hayes shoots a final-round 72 to win The Players Championship. Hayes pockets $60,000 for the victory.

1994 — Jockey Penny Chavez is back in the winner’s circle after a 19-year hiatus from riding. The 42-year-old wins aboard Singer Slew, a 50-1 long shot, at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

2005 — Liz Johnson is the first woman to advance to the championship match of a Professional Bowlers Assn. tour event, but she loses by 27 pins to Tommy Jones in the PBA Banquet Open.

2005 — LeBron James, at age 20, scores 56 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 105-98 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He is the youngest player in NBA history to have a 50-point game.

2010 — Wladimir Klitschko connects with a left hook five seconds before the bell in the final round to knock out Eddie Chambers. Klitschko retains his WBO and IBF heavyweight championship belts at Dusseldorf, Germany.

Sources--Los Angeles Times, Associated Press