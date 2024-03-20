Cinderella, Schminderella.

A long shot is not going to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Don’t believe the hype. Don’t be suckered by the song. There is no glass slipper. There is no dancing into the Final Four. One shining moment casts a narrow glow.

As you fill out your brackets, go ahead, inaugurate James Madison, camp out in Grand Canyon, brush hard with Colgate, embrace all kinds of double-digit dreamers throughout the opening weekend.

Feel free to play the annual lock of at least one 12-seed beating a 5-seed, bank on at least half of the nine-seeds beating the eight-seeds, go crazy with one of the play-in winners to stun the world for the opening two rounds.

But end it there. Reserve the next two weeks for the big guys. Ride only the top-four seed heavyweights into the Final Four. Realize that despite all the legend and lore and heart-stirring music, this tourney filled with Davids is ultimately a grab for Goliath.

There have been 38 national champions crowned since the tournament expanded in 1985. Of those, 24 were No. 1 seeds. That’s 63%, a figure that grows to 75% when one considers that 12 of the last 16 champions were No. 1 seeds.

Admittedly, last year, no No. 1 seed even made the Final Four. But it was the first time in a dozen years and only the fourth time in 44 years. A fluke. And look who won — a fourth-seeded team from UConn that was hardly an underdog.

No seed lower than eight — and only three seeds below the top four — have ever won a championship.

When filling out your bracket, use your head, not your heart, and understand that March Madness is really a March from Madness, the tourney growing more predictable by the day.

Based on these truths, my bracket is mostly Cinderella free yet completely un-bustable.

Check it out. Apologies for all the pumpkins.