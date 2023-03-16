Advertisement
Has a No. 16 seed ever won an NCAA tournament game? What about a No. 15 seed?

UMBC's K.J. Maura (11) and Jourdan Grant celebrate the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game
University of Maryland Baltimore County’s K.J. Maura (11) and Jourdan Grant celebrate their team’s 74-54 win over Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. It is the only time a No. 16 team has upset a No. 1 seed.
(Gerry Broome / Associated Press)
By Christian Stone
Thursday, March 16 marks the fifth anniversary of the only victory by a men’s 16 seed in a non-play-in NCAA tournament game.

University of Maryland Baltimore County not only upset top-seeded Virginia, it disposed of the Cavs in a fashion that most of the previous 132 top seeds had eliminated 16 seeds. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but UMBC — behind 23 second-half points by Jairus Lyles — dominated the final 20 minutes in a 74-54 rout, Virginia’s most lopsided loss of the season.

The Retrievers nearly didn’t reach the tournament at all, needing a last-second three-pointer by Lyles to defeat Vermont in the America East championship game. UMBC would fall to Kansas State in the second round of the Dance 50-43. The Retrievers remain the only 16 seed to win a non-play-in tournament game.

Sports

There have been a handful of near-upsets of top seeds in the opening round, most notably in 1989, when Princeton and East Tennessee State both lost by a point in the opening round, to Georgetown and Oklahoma, respectively. A year later, Murray State pushed Michigan State to overtime, ultimately losing 75-71.

The 15 seed has enjoyed slightly more luck in the opening round since the tournament went to a 64-team field in 1985, winning nine times, most recently last year, when St. Peter’s beat Kentucky 85-79.

UMBC wasn’t the first 16 seed to win an NCAA tournament game. In 1998, the Harvard women’s basketball team shocked Stanford 71-67 in the opening round. The Crimson remain the only women’s team to have pulled off the 16-1 upset.

Christian Stone

Chris Stone is the Los Angeles Times deputy managing editor for new initiatives and vice president of LA Times Studios.

