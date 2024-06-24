John Force remains hospitalized a day after his fiery 300-mph crash

NHRA legend John Force, shown here talking to his crew in March 2018, was injured in a fiery crash during the NHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park on Sunday.

NHRA great John Force remained hospitalized in intensive care Monday, one day after a fiery 300-mph crash in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

John Force Racing said in a statement Monday night that the 75-year-old Force was still in a Virginia hospital and that doctors “were moving slowly in assessing the extent of the injuries ... because of the intensity of the impact.”

The statement said that medical staff will not provide a treatment and recovery timetable until a total evaluation is completed.

Advertisement

Force’s daughter Brittany, a two-time world champion, was at the hospital with her mother, Laurie, and three sisters.

Sports 75-year-old John Force races to a record 157th NHRA victory John Force records his 157th NHRA victory Sunday at age 75, beating teammate Austin Prock in the Funny Car final at the NHRA New England Nationals.

On Sunday, Force was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after crashing at 302 mph. The Hall of Fame owner and driver was examined at the track by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported by medical helicopter to the trauma hospital where he is being treated.

During the first round of Funny Car eliminations, Force’s car had a catastrophic engine failure at the finish line, with the vehicle going across the center line and striking the left concrete guard wall, then careening back across into the right wall.

Three weeks ago in New Hampshire, Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory and second of the season. In 2007, at age 58, Force was seriously injured in a crash in Ennis, Texas.

On Sunday, long after Force’s accident, teammate Austin Prock won the Funny Car division, topping Bob Tasca III in the final round.