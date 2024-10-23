Dodgers and Yankees will meet for the 12th time in World Series. How did the first 11 go?

Dolf Camilli of the Dodgers left, and Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees before the start of Game 1 of the 1941 World Series. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

at Yankees 3, Dodgers 2

Dodgers 3, at Yankees 2

Yankees 2, at Dodgers 1

Yankees 7, at Dodgers 4

Yankees 3, at Dodgers 1

Future Hall of Famers

Yankees: Joe McCarthy, Bill Dickey, Joe DiMaggio, Joe Gordon, Phil Rizzuto, Red Ruffing

Dodgers: Leo Durocher, Billy Herman, Joe Medwick, Pee Wee Reese.

This Series is remembered for one thing — Dodgers catcher Mickey Owen’s dropped third strike in Game 4. But Yankee pitching dominated. Three Yankee starters hurled complete-game wins, with each giving the Dodgers only one earned run. Forgotten about this Series, and just as damaging to the Dodgers as Owen’s blunder: Freddie Fitzsimmons was sailing along in Game 3, shutting out the Yankees, when the final out of the seventh — a line drive by Marius Russo — bounced off Fitzsimmons’ leg, breaking his kneecap. Hugh Casey, who replaced Fitzsimmons in the eighth, promptly gave up two runs and lost the game. In Game 4, Brooklyn held a 4-3 lead with two out in the top of the ninth. Casey, who had shut out the Yankees since coming on in the fifth inning, then struck out Tommy Henrich for what should have been the game-ending out. But Owen let the ball get by him, and before the third out was recorded Casey had given up a single, two doubles, and two walks — and four runs as Brooklyn went on to lose its third game.

Memorable moment: Owen’s dropped third strike.

Pitching stars: Yankee starters Tiny Bonham, Red Ruffing and Russo all went 1-0, holding the Dodgers to one earned run each.

Batting stars: Yankee second baseman Joe Gordon hit .500 with five RBIs. Outfielder Charlie Keller also drove in five runs.