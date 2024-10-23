Dodgers and Yankees will meet for the 12th time in World Series. How did the first 11 go?

When the two teams take the field Friday in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, the Dodgers will be playing the New York Yankees for the 12th time in the Fall Classic. It hasn’t worked out too well for the Dodgers in the past, with the Yankees winning eight of the first 11 matchups. This will be the first postseason meeting of the teams since 1981. A look at them all:
2
1941: New York Yankees 4, Brooklyn Dodgers 1
at Yankees 3, Dodgers 2 Dodgers 3, at Yankees 2 Yankees 2, at Dodgers 1 Yankees 7, at Dodgers 4 Yankees 3, at Dodgers 1
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Joe McCarthy, Bill Dickey, Joe DiMaggio, Joe Gordon, Phil Rizzuto, Red Ruffing Dodgers: Leo Durocher, Billy Herman, Joe Medwick, Pee Wee Reese.
This Series is remembered for one thing — Dodgers catcher Mickey Owen’s dropped third strike in Game 4. But Yankee pitching dominated. Three Yankee starters hurled complete-game wins, with each giving the Dodgers only one earned run. Forgotten about this Series, and just as damaging to the Dodgers as Owen’s blunder: Freddie Fitzsimmons was sailing along in Game 3, shutting out the Yankees, when the final out of the seventh — a line drive by Marius Russo — bounced off Fitzsimmons’ leg, breaking his kneecap. Hugh Casey, who replaced Fitzsimmons in the eighth, promptly gave up two runs and lost the game. In Game 4, Brooklyn held a 4-3 lead with two out in the top of the ninth. Casey, who had shut out the Yankees since coming on in the fifth inning, then struck out Tommy Henrich for what should have been the game-ending out. But Owen let the ball get by him, and before the third out was recorded Casey had given up a single, two doubles, and two walks — and four runs as Brooklyn went on to lose its third game.
Memorable moment: Owen’s dropped third strike.
Pitching stars: Yankee starters Tiny Bonham, Red Ruffing and Russo all went 1-0, holding the Dodgers to one earned run each.
Batting stars: Yankee second baseman Joe Gordon hit .500 with five RBIs. Outfielder Charlie Keller also drove in five runs.
3
1947: New York Yankees 4, Brooklyn Dodgers 3
at Yankees 5, Dodgers 3 at Yankees 10, Dodgers 3 at Dodgers 9, Yankees 8 at Dodgers 3, Yankees 2 Yankees 2, at Dodgers 1 Dodgers 8, at Yankees 6 at Yankees 5, Dodgers 2
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Bucky Harris, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Phil Rizzuto Dodgers: Gil Hodges, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Arky Vaughn
Two of the most memorable plays in baseball history brought the Dodgers wins in Game 4 and 6, but the Yankees stood tall when the Series ended. In Game 4, Yankee pitcher Bill Bevens, although he averaged a walk an inning, had allowed no hits and only one run entering the last of the ninth. Bevens retired two in the ninth, but walked his ninth and 10th batters (one intentionally), then lost both his no-hitter and the game as Dodgers pinch-hitter Cookie Lavagetto doubled home Spider Jorgensen and Eddie Miksis to even the Series at 2-2. The Yankees won Game 5, but the Dodgers won a dramatic Game 6. The Dodgers built an early 4-0 lead, but the Yankees took the lead in the fourth. The Dodgers regained the lead, 8-5, in the sixth, but with two on in the bottom of the inning, Joe DiMaggio hit a long fly to left that looked like a sure homer. Left fielder Al Gionfriddo — in what turned out to be his last major league game — raced to the bullpen fence (415 feet from home plate) to rob DiMaggio of the home run. New York scored a run in the ninth, but thanks to Gionfriddo’s catch it was not enough to win the game. In Game 7, the Yankees won, 5-2.
Memorable moment: DiMaggio kicking at the infield dirt after Gionfriddo’s catch, a rare on-field show of emotion by DiMaggio.
Pitching stars: Spec Shea was 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in two starts for the Yankees. Hugh Casey was 2-0 with one save in six relief appearances for the Dodgers.
Batting stars: Joe DiMaggio hit two homers but batted only .231 for the Yankees. Outfielder Johnny Lindell led New York with seven RBIs, hitting .500. Pee Wee Reese hit .304 with four RBIs for the Dodgers.
4
1949: New York Yankees 4, Brooklyn Dodgers 1
at Yankees 1, Dodgers 0 Dodgers 1, at Yankees 0 Yankees 4, at Dodgers 3 Yankees 6, at Dodgers 4 Yankees 10, at Dodgers 6
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Johnny Mize, Phil Rizzuto Dodgers: Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges, Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson
New York and Brooklyn traded 1-0 wins to begin the Series. The teams entered the ninth inning of Game 3 tied, 1-1. But in the top of the ninth, Dodgers starter Ralph Branca, after loading the bases on two walks and a single, gave up another single to pinch-hitter Johnny Mize for two runs. Jerry Coleman drove in another run before the third out was made. In the last of the ninth, Yankee closer Joe Page gave up homers to Luis Olmo and Roy Campanella, but struck out pinch-hitter Bruce Edwards for New York’s second win. The Yankees then easily won Games 4 and 5.
Memorable moment: Not many, the Yankees dominated.
Pitching star: Allie Reynolds was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two games for the Yankees.
Batting stars: Third baseman Bobby Brown hit .500 and led the Yankees with five RBIs. Gil Hodges led the Dodgers with four RBIs.
5
1952: New York Yankees 4, Brooklyn Dodgers 3
at Dodgers 4, Yankees 2 Yankees 7, at Dodgers 1 Dodgers 5, at Yankees 3 at Yankees 2, Dodgers 0 Dodgers 6, at Yankees 5 Yankees 3, at Dodgers 2 Yankees 4, at Dodgers 2
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Mize, Phil Rizzuto Dodgers: Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider
The teams combined for 16 home runs. In Game 7, the score was tied, 2-2, in the sixth inning when Mickey Mantle homered off Dodgers starter Joe Black for what proved to be the Series decider, as three Yankee relievers held Brooklyn scoreless through the final four innings.
Memorable moment: In the eighth inning of Game 6, Mantle hit the first of his record 18 World Series homers. That, too, provided the difference in the Yankees’ 3-2 win.
Pitching stars: Yankee starter Vic Raschi was 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA. Allie Reynolds won the other two games, and earned a save in Raschi’s Game 6 victory.
Batting stars: Mantle hit .345 with two homers and three RBIs, while Yankee first baseman Johnny Mize hit .400 with three homers and six RBIs. Duke Snider hit .345 with four homers and eight RBIs for the Dodgers.
6
1953: New York Yankees 4, Brooklyn Dodgers 2
at Yankees 9, Dodgers 5 at Yankees 4, Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 3, Yankees 2 at Dodgers 7, Yankees 3 Yankees 11, at Dodgers 7 at Yankees 4, Dodgers 3
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Mize, Phil Rizzuto Dodgers: Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Dick Williams
The Yankees won a record fifth consecutive World Series title despite being outhit by the Dodgers, .300 to .279. Dodgers ace Carl Erskine lasted only one inning of the opener, giving up three walks and two triples for four Yankee runs. The Dodgers outhit New York in Game 2, and held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but Billy Martin tied the score with a leadoff homer, and Mickey Mantle won it with a two-run blast in the eighth. The Dodgers won Games 3 and 4 to even the Series, as Erskine set a record with 14 strikeouts in Game 3, but the Yankees never trailed while winning Games 5 and 6, winning the final game on Martin’s single in the bottom of the ninth.
Memorable moment. Erskine’s 14 strikeouts in Game 3.
Pitching stars: Yankee starter Ed Lopat was 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA, while Allie Reynolds won one game and saved another.
Batting stars: Martin hit .500 and set a six-game Series record with 12 hits. He also had one double, two triples, two homers and drove in eight runs. Mickey Mantle had two homers and seven RBIs. For the Dodgers, Duke Snider hit .320 with five RBIs.
7
1955: Brooklyn Dodgers 4, New York Yankees 3
at Yankees 6, Dodgers 5 at Yankees 4, Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 8, Yankees 3 at Dodgers 8, Yankees 5 at Dodgers 5, Yankees 3 at Yankees 5, Dodgers 1 Dodgers 2, at Yankees 0
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle, Phil Rizzuto Dodgers: Walter Alston, Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges, Sandy Koufax, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider
In their sixth Series matchup in 15 seasons, the Dodgers finally beat the Yankees. The Dodgers dropped the first two games, but won the next three in Brooklyn. In Game 3, Johnny Podres held the Yankees to three runs, one of them a homer by Mickey Mantle, who appeared in only three games because of a leg injury. Home runs by Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider accounted for six of Brooklyn’s eight runs in Game 4 and Snider had two homers in the Game 5 win. The Yankees took Game 6, scoring all five of their runs in the first inning. In Game 7, Gil Hodges drove in two Brooklyn runs with a single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth and that was enough as left fielder Sandy Amoros stopped New York’s only scoring threat with a spectacular running catch in the sixth that started a double play and preserved Podres’ second win.
Memorable moment: The Boys of Summer finally win one.
Pitching stars: Podres, who was 2-0, giving up two runs in 18 innings. Clem Labine and Roger Craig had the other Dodgers victories. Whitey Ford was 2-0 for the Yankees.
Batting stars: Snider hit .320 with four homers and seven RBIs. Hodges drove in five runs. Billy Martin led the Yankees, hitting .320 with four RBIs.
8
1956: New York Yankees 4, Brooklyn Dodgers 3
at Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 at Dodgers 13, Yankees 8 at Yankees 5, Dodgers 3 at Yankees 6, Dodgers 2 at Yankees 2, Dodgers 0 at Dodgers 1, Yankees 0 Yankees 9, at Dodgers 0
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle, Enos “Country” Slaughter Dodgers: Walter Alston, Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Gil Hodges, Sandy Koufax, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider.
The baseball world returned to normal as the Yankees won the World Series. This time, the Yankees lost the first two games, won the next three. This Series will always be remembered for Game 5, Yankee pitcher Don Larsen’s perfect game. Game 7 was a disaster for the Dodgers. Don Newcombe gave up two two-run homers to Yogi Berra and a solo shot to Elston Howard. Bill Skowron hit a grand slam in the seventh off of Roger Craig as the Yankees won, 9-0.
Memorable moment: Larsen striking out Dale Mitchell to complete his perfect game.
Pitching star: Larsen
Batting stars: Berra hit .360 with three homers and 10 RBIs. Mickey Mantle hit three homers. For the Dodgers, Gil Hodges hit .304 and drove in eight runs.
9
1963: Dodgers 4, New York Yankees 0
Dodgers 5, at Yankees 2 Dodgers 4, at Yankees 1 at Dodgers 1, Yankees 0 at Dodgers 2, Yankees 1
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle Dodgers: Walter Alston, Leo Durocher, Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax
Often voted among the top three moments in Dodgers history, this is the only time the Dodgers have won the deciding World Series game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers used only four pitchers in the Series: Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Johnny Podres and Ron Perranoski. They held the Yankees to four runs and a .171 team batting average. It was the first time the Yankees had ever been swept in a World Series. The Yankees never had the lead at any point in any game of the Series.
Memorable moment: Sandy Koufax strikes out a then-World Series record 15 Yankees in Game 1.
Pitching star: Koufax struck out 23 Yankees in two complete-game victories.
Batting stars: Tommy Davis of the Dodgers hit .400 with two triples. Moose Skowron, John Roseboro and Willie Davis each had three RBIs.
10
1977: New York Yankees 4, Dodgers 2
at Yankees 4, Dodgers 3 (12) Dodgers 6, at Yankees 1 Yankees 5, at Dodgers 3 Yankees 4, at Dodgers 2 at Dodgers 10, Yankees 4 at Yankees 8, Dodgers 4
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Yogi Berra, Bobby Cox, Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson Dodgers: Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton
This is the Series that cemented the legend of Reggie Jackson, when he homered off of Burt Hooton, Elias Sosa and Charlie Hough in the Series-clinching Game 6. Despite losing the series, the Dodgers outscored the Yankees, 28-26. This is also the first World Series the Yankees won after George Steinbrenner bought the team earlier in the decade.
Memorable moment: Reggie Jackson slams home runs in three consecutive at-bats against three consecutive pitches from three different pitchers.
Pitching star: Ron Guidry gave up two runs and four hits in his lone start, a complete-game victory.
Batting stars: Jackson hit .450 with five homers and eight RBIs. He also scored 10 runs. Thurman Munson hit .320 with two doubles and a homer. For the Dodgers, Steve Garvey hit .375 with a double, triple and homer and Reggie Smith hit .273 with three homers and five RBIs.
11
1978: New York Yankees 4, Dodgers 2
at Dodgers 11, Yankees 5 at Dodgers 4, Yankees 3 at Yankees 5, Dodgers 1 at Yankees 4, Dodgers 3 (10) at Yankees 12, Dodgers 2 Yankees 7, at Dodgers 2
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Yogi Berra, Bob Lemon, Goose Gossage, Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson Dodgers: Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton
This was the Graig Nettles defensive clinic series, as the Yankees third baseman saved several runs with outstanding backhanded grabs and long throws to retire runners. In Game 3, the Dodgers had Bill North on third when Davey Lopes hit a hard liner that Nettles grabbed to save a run. Reggie Smith hit a hard grounder down the line that Nettles snared and threw to first to get Smith. In the fifth, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with two out when Smith hit another sharp grounder. Nettles snared it and prevented at least one run from scoring. The next batter, Steve Garvey, hit a shot to almost the same place, but Nettles grabbed it and threw to second for the force play and third out. The Dodgers loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Nettles made a diving stop of a ball hit by Lopes and threw to second for a force to end the inning.
Memorable moment: Rookie Bob Welch is brought in in the ninth inning of Game 2 to preserve a 4-3 lead. With two out and two men on, he runs the count to 3-and-2 on Reggie Jackson. Jackson fouled off several pitches before Welch gets him to swing and miss a fastball.
Pitching star: Ron Guidry, who went 25-3 on the season, gave up one run and struck out four in a complete-game victory in Game 3.
Batting stars: Bucky Dent hit .417 with seven RBIs for the Yankees. Brian Doyle, a late-season callup to replace injured Yankees second baseman Willie Randolph, hit .438. Old nemesis Reggie Jackson hit .391 with two homers and eight RBIs. For the Dodgers, Davey Lopes hit .308 with three homers and seven runs scored and Bill Russell hit .423.
12
1981: Dodgers 4, New York Yankees 2
at Yankees 5, Dodgers 3 at Yankees 3, Dodgers 0 at Dodgers 5, Yankees 4 at Dodgers 8, Yankees 7 at Dodgers 2, Yankees 1 Dodgers 9, at Yankees 2
Future Hall of Famers Yankees: Bob Lemon, Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield Dodgers: Tommy Lasorda
The Garvey-Lopes-Russell-Cey infield finally won a World Series in their final year together. It marked the 11th time the Yankees and Dodgers have played in the World Series, and the final time to date. The season was split into two halves because of a players’ strike, necessitating an extra round of playoffs to get to the World Series. There were three World Series MVPs named for the first time, all Dodgers: Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager.
Memorable moment: In the year of Fernandomania, Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda just couldn’t bring himself to take out Fernando Valenzuela in a game in which he was clearly struggling. Valenzuela rewarded his manager by getting a complete-game victory despite giving up four runs, nine hits and walking seven.
Pitching stars: Burt Hooton had a 1.59 ERA in two starts for the Dodgers while closer Steve Howe went 1-0 with a save. Tommy John of the Yankees went 1-0 with an 0.69 ERA in two starts.
Batting stars: Steve Garvey hit .417 for the Dodgers. Cey hit .350 with six RBIs, Guerrero .333 with two homers and seven RBIs and Yeager hit .286 with two homers. Reggie Jackson hit .333 with a homer for the Yankees.