Dodgers

Be prepared to drop around $2,500 for two tickets to Dodgers-Yankees World Series

Dodgers fans cheer before the start of Game 6 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Shaikin
Staff WriterFollow
The World Series is set: the Dodgers against the New York Yankees, featuring two of baseball’s three biggest spenders.

Also some of baseball’s biggest spenders: fans buying tickets for the World Series.

Resale prices soared Monday, on the day after the Dodgers clinched their spot in the World Series. The Fall Classic matchup is the most storied in baseball history, in the two most populated cities in the United States.

The World Series opens Friday. The bottom line at Dodger Stadium: Tickets for two probably will cost you at least $2,500.

On Monday afternoon, the minimum price for a Game 1 ticket on StubHub was $1,326, up 23% from Sunday night. The minimum price for any of the four potential games at Dodger Stadium: $1,268.

The Dodgers sold out the tickets available through their website. They control much of the resale market for their tickets, so prices usually do not vary significantly among sites. The minimum price for any game at Dodger Stadium on Vivid Seats, another resale site: $1,202.

StubHub said Monday its sales revenue for this year’s World Series already exceeds its sales revenue for last year’s Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers World Series, even though this series does not start for four days, and already is four times more than the company generated for the 2022 Houston Astros-Philadelphia Phillies World Series.

In this series, the ticket prices at Dodger Stadium are a relative bargain. The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since 2009; the Dodgers are making their fourth appearance since then.

On Monday afternoon, this was the lowest Vivid Seats ticket price for Game 3, the first game at Yankee Stadium: $1,536.

That was for a ticket, not a seat. The ticket is standing room only.

