Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Yankees in the World Series

Major League Baseball is getting a World Series between its two biggest brands.

As was widely predicted when these teams met in June in what was billed as a World Series preview, the Dodgers and New York Yankees will meet in the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers got there by holding off the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series, following their NL Division Series comeback against the San Diego Padres. The Yankees have won seven of nine games in a dramatic October run, dispatching the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians.

This series will draw global eyeballs, with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts starring. And it will represent one of the most high-profile title matchups in recent memories, pitting not only the winningest clubs in each league, but the two MLB franchises with the most previous World Series appearances of all-time.

With Game 1 scheduled for Friday at Dodger Stadium, here are nine concerns the Dodgers should have about the Yankees.