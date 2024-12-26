Pete Carroll wants to mentor Caleb Williams, coach Bears and teach at USC? He’s a young 73

It certainly seems calculated. Pete Carroll, scheduled to begin teaching at USC this spring, has reportedly expressed interest in the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job.

Likely of no coincidence is that the Seattle Seahawks — the team Carroll coached for 14 seasons — visit the Bears on Thursday Night Football. The broadcasters are spoon-fed a talking point while noting that the Bears have lost nine games in a row, including all three under interim coach Thomas Brown.

A delicious detail is the shared USC history of Carroll and Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Carroll coached the Trojans from 2001-2009, posting a 97-19 record and winning national championships in 2003 and 2004. Williams was an appendage to new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, transferring to USC as a sophomore in 2022 and winning the Heisman Trophy. Although 2023 didn’t go as well, Williams was the first pick in the NFL draft.

Chicago needs an impact coach. Carroll is one, or at least was for a long time, leading the Seahawks to nine consecutive winning records, 10 playoff berths and a Super Bowl title. He is one of four head coaches — Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson and Jim Harbaugh are the others — to have led teams to a college national championship and a Super Bowl appearance.

But Carroll is 73 and appeared done when he was nudged out the door by the Seahawks after the 2023 season.

In August, he seemed lukewarm, replying to a question about his coaching future on a Seattle radio station by saying, “I could coach tomorrow. I’m physically in the best shape I’ve been in a long time. I’m ready to do all the activities I’m doing and feeling really good about it. I could, but I’m not desiring it at this point.”

Yet sitting at home watching 17 weeks of football apparently rekindled the fire. Carroll initiated this story. He wants it known. He’s interested in coaching the Bears, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Remember that in his final days in Seattle he repeatedly said he wanted to continue coaching, putting an exclamation point on his intentions shortly after his last game by saying those comments were “true to the bone.”

NFL head coaches have been skewing younger. If Carroll were hired, he’d be seven years older than the current oldest NFL head coach, Andy Reid, although it bears mention that Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs are 15-1 and defending Super Bowl champions. Carroll has always appeared younger than he is, exhibiting boundless energy and enthusiasm in a profession that can jade men.

The Bears are one of at least three teams — the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are the others — that will be shopping for a head coach when the season ends. Chicago fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29, one day after a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions that concluded with perplexing clock mismanagement by the coach and his quarterback.

Williams has had a roller-coaster season, mixing brilliant plays with poor decisions. He’s been sacked a league-leading 60 times yet hasn’t thrown an interception in nine games. Working under Carroll, who developed Russell Wilson even though the pair had their share of differences, could accelerate Williams’ improvement.

All of a sudden, the USC class Carroll is scheduled to co-teach this spring is in jeopardy. The Marshall School of Business offering is called “The Game Is Life: a new course designed to help students develop their personal game plan for life after graduation, while using their USC education to conquer challenges along the way.”

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit can unpack it all Thursday night while the Bears try to win for the first time since Oct. 13 against the Seahawks, whose sideline still seems strange without Carroll bounding, grimacing and grinning.