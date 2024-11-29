Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus as Chicago tumbles to last in the NFC North

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams talks with head coach Matt Eberflus during the the team’s loss to the Lions in Detroit on Thursday.

Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement.

“This morning ... we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position,” Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Advertisement

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday.

The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are now last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ 14-31 record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise. The only Chicago coaches with worse marks were John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74).

The Bears thought they were in position to rise in the NFC North after going a combined 10-24 in their first two seasons under Eberflus and Poles. They revamped their offense, drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and acquiring six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

But instead of climbing, the Bears find themselves in a familiar spot at the bottom of the division. Several of their losses during their skid came down to the final play.

The Bears actually rolled into their bye with three straight wins and a 4-2 record. They went into a free fall from there, with Eberflus’ game management and hold on the locker room coming under increased scrutiny with each loss.

Things started to unravel in Week 8 with a loss at Washington on a Hail Mary touchdown by Jayden Daniels. Bears players openly questioned some of the coaching decisions in that game.

Advertisement

The Bears got blown out the following week at Arizona and embarrassed by New England in a 19-3 loss at home. Williams got sacked a career-high nine times in that game.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron two days later and replaced him with Brown. It was the second time in 10 months the Bears fired an offensive coordinator.

Waldron, who lasted just nine games, replaced Luke Getsy in January. Brown actually interviewed for the offensive coordinator job at that time.

The Bears suffered another gut-wrenching loss in Week 11, losing to Green Bay at Soldier Field when Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field-goal attempt as time expired got blocked. Eberflus opted to let the clock wind down rather than try to shorten the distance on the kick by running another play. The Bears also had Santos attempt to hit the winner from the left hash even though he prefers to kick extra points from the right hash.

Eberflus’ game management again was an issue the following week in an overtime loss to Minnesota. This time, there was a communication issue when trailing 17-10 in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-4 from the Minnesota 27-yard line.

Santos and long snapper Scott Daly ran onto the field thinking Chicago was going to attempt a field goal, only to get waved off by a lineman because the Bears were going for it.

Advertisement

It led to a chaotic scene with Williams getting to the huddle late and hurrying to snap the ball in order to avoid a delay-of-game penalty before throwing an incomplete pass. Eberflus took the blame for the confusion, saying he didn’t do a good enough job communicating on the previous play that he was planning to go for it on fourth down.

On Thanksgiving, poor clock management on the Bears’ final drive extended their losing streak to six games.

The Bears drove into position for a tying field goal or winning touchdown, only to have a sack and questionable clock management end the game before they got a chance at either one.

The confusion started after Williams hit Keenan Allen for a 12-yard completion to the Lions 13 in the final minute. That would have given the Bears plenty of time to try for the win before attempting the field goal, but guard Tevin Jenkins was called for illegal hands to the face, moving the ball back to the 35.

On second down, the Bears called a draw play for Williams, hoping he could get the first down and set up the field goal. However, backup tackle Larry Borom didn’t move as Za’Darius Smith came in unblocked to sack Williams for a 6-yard loss.

Eberflus’ tenure was marked by turnover on his staff. Former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned early in the 2023 season, and the Bears fired running backs coach David Walker a few weeks later.

Advertisement

Most of the remaining offensive assistants were let go at the end of the year. But the Bears opted to stick with Eberflus after winning five of seven late in the season, led by an improved defense with their head coach calling the plays.

Poles said then he was impressed with Eberflus’ “leadership through hard times.”

“We had some adversity early in the season, in the middle of the season, his ability to stand strong and keep the team together was incredible,” he said.

Poles gave the offense a major makeover in the offseason, clearing the way for drafting a quarterback by trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He landed a star receiver for the second year in a row with the deal for Allen, after sending the No. 1 pick in 2023 to Carolina for DJ Moore. Chicago got the Panthers’ 2024 first-rounder in that deal for Moore and used it to take Williams.

The Bears also drafted receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick. They added running back D’Andre Swift and veteran Gerald Everett to form what looked like a potent tight end tandem with Cole Kmet.

Despite all those moves, the Bears didn’t get the results they envisioned. Now, they’re moving on from Eberflus.

Seligman and Maaddi write for the Associated Press.