Mookie Betts ‘thought about throwing the ball at’ Yankees fans who grabbed his glove, wrist

Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1. The New York Yankees’ defensive meltdown in the fifth inning of Game 5. Walker Buehler pelting the pinstripes with precision pitches in the ninth inning of Game 5 to secure the championship for the Dodgers. The parade through downtown Los Angeles that drew hundreds of thousands of delirious fans.

Merry memories of the 2024 World Series are abundant for anyone associated with the Dodgers. Reflecting on a great accomplishment is a time-honored tradition as a new year approaches. So when Dodgers star Mookie Betts went on the Peacock comedic special, “2024 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Keenan Thompson,” he could have addressed any number of cherished moments.

Instead, Betts was asked about the ugliest moment, when he attempted to catch a fly ball by reaching over the wall into the first row of seats in right-field foul territory at Yankee Stadium during the first inning of Game 4. Two fans tried to pull the ball from Betts’ glove, with one prying his glove open while the other grabbed his wrist to keep him from pulling away.

Fan interference was called, the batter was out, and season-ticket holders Austin Capobianco and John Peter were ejected from the stadium and banned from attending Game 5 the next day, but not before fellow Yankees fans treated them like heroes as they exited, exchanging high-fives and at least one hug.

Given a couple months to reflect and in the company of hilarious hosts Hart and Thompson, Betts revealed how he really felt. He was on camera and all bets were off when asked what he would say to those fans now.

“I would really say ‘F— you, guys!‘” Betts replied. “I get them trying to get the ball. Cool. But, like, you tried to grab my s—.

“I was in the moment. So I thought about throwing a ball at ‘em. And then I realized, ‘Mook, you ain’t gonna do s—. Go back to right field.’”

Austin Capobianco, top left, grabs Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts’ mitt as John Peter grabs Betts’ arm after the right fielder caught the ball in foul territory . (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sometimes it takes the perceived intimacy of a podcast or a glib exchange with recognized funnymen for athletes to let their guard down and be honest about their feelings. Typically after games, a media horde descends on their locker with the team’s public relations brass in tow, and athletes respond with guarded pabulum.

Compare Betts’ profane authenticity to what he said immediately after the game when he was steaming inside but restrained in his comments.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said. “But there’s always a first time for a first. ... We lost, it’s irrelevant. I’m fine. [The fan] is fine. Everything’s cool. We lost the game, and that’s what I’m focused on. We’ve got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

That the Dodgers did, winning Game 5 to secure their second World Series championship in five years and first full-season title since 1988.

Meanwhile, the clowns wearing Aaron Judge and Mariano Rivera jerseys who tried to pry the ball from Betts’ glove weren’t exactly remorseful. In fact, Capobianco said they’d rehearsed that exact scenario.

“We always joke about the ball in our area,” Capobianco, 38, said at a New York bar after the game. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.

“Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We’re willing to do this.”

Capobianco and Peter were banned from Game 5 and their tickets were given to a pediatric cancer patient and his family.

Now that’s in keeping with the holiday spirit. Betts spilling his guts to Hart and Thompson was understandable, and the Dodgers must be privately relieved their star player didn’t wait until spring training to unload.