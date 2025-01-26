Advertisement
Super Bowl LIX: Start time, teams, how to watch and halftime show

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes side by side with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
In a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.
(Reed Hoffman, Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LIX begins.

Super Bowl LIX will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 9. It will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the home of the Saints.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, how to stream, betting odds and more.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, left, and quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, left, and quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate after a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. If that matchup sounds familiar that’s because it is — the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

Kansas City is looking to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons.

Philadelphia advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game. The Eagles are trying to win their first Super Bowl title since defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at the end of the 2017 season.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to start on Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m. PST. The opening kickoff typically takes place around 3:40 p.m. Several pregame activities, including the singing of the national anthem and player introductions will start before 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans
00 Days
00 Hours
00 Minutes
00 Seconds

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast by Fox (channel 11 in the Los Angeles market). It also will be available for streaming on FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports and NFL+ mobile apps. The game will air in Spanish on Fox Deportes.

Fox’s lead NFL broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call the game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will play host to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Super Bowl LIX can be livestreamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl on the radio?

Listen to the Super Bowl LIX on the following networks:

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl LIX tickets are available through the following vendors:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Seventeen-time Grammy Award-winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The Los Angeles native is making his second Super Bowl halftime show appearance after performing alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Eminem at SoFi Stadium in 2022.

Lamar won’t be alone on stage. SZA also will be performing and it’s possible additional special guests will take part in the show.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said in a statement upon being announced as the headline performer for the halftime show. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

It is the sixth Super Bowl halftime show produced in part by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Who will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIX.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Grammy and Academy award winner Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIX.

Grammy winner Trombone Shorty and Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Grammy winner Ledisi will perform “Let Every Voice Sing” before the game.

Latest Super Bowl odds

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LIX:

What are the overtime rules for NFL playoff games?

Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum celebrates during a victory over the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum celebrates during a victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

The bulk of the NFL’s playoff overtime rules were implemented in 2010, with one change approved by the league’s competition committee last spring that allows for both teams to possess the ball at least once before a winner can be determined.

The change was made following renewed scrutiny of playoff overtime rules after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. Prior to the possession rule change, 10 of the 11 playoff games that went to overtime under the post-2010 overtime rule changes were won by the team that received the ball first.

Here’s a breakdown of the playoff overtime rules:

  • A coin flip determines which team receives the opening kickoff.
  • Each team will have the opportunity to possess the ball at least once before a winner is determined.
  • Teams play 15-minute periods until there’s a winner.
  • If the score is tied after each team’s first possession, the next score by either team (touchdown, field goal or safety) will win the game.
  • There are no coach challenges, with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.
  • Each team gets three timeouts per half (two overtime periods).
  • If there is no winner after the fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss before play resumes.
Who is the referee for Super Bowl LIX?

Referee Ronald Torbert walks on the field during a game between the Saints and Panthers on Nov. 3.
(Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)

Ronald Torbert, an NFL official since 2010, has been named the referee for Super Bowl LIX. It is Torbert’s second Super Bowl assignment — he was the referee during the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

His crew is set to include Boris Cheek (side judge), Mike Morton (umpire), Max Causey (line judge), Mark Stewart (line judge), Mearl Robinson (field judge), Jonah Moore (back judge) and Kevin Brown (replay official).
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

