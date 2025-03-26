Prep talk: Former University standout David Cheatom is in NCAA Division II Final Four

Former University High standout David Cheatom has led Cal State Dominguez Hills into the NCAA Division II Final Four.

Cal State Dominguez Hills has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II tournament in men’s basketball, and one of its standout players is former University High All-City guard David Cheatom.

He scored 22 points as No. 7-seeded Dominguez Hills upset No. 2-seeded West Liberty 86-84 in Evansville, Ind., on Tuesday. Dominguez Hills will play No. 3-seeded Dallas Baptist in Thursday’s semifinals.

“I’m over the moon,’ University coach Steve Ackerman said. “I’m so excited for him and the team and their coaches.”

The 6-foot-4 Cheatom was a two-time All-City player for University before joining Dominguez Hills for the 2021-22 season. Last season he was a medical redshirt. This season as a graduate student, he’s averaging 10.9 points.

“I’ve been texting him,” Ackerman said. “He’s very excited. He and the team are living in the moment.”

The leading scorer for Dominguez Hills is former Gardena Serra guard Jeremy Dent-Smith, averaging 18.4 points.

