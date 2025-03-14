Advertisement
High school basketball: CIF state championship scores and schedule

Basketball on court.
By Los Angeles Times staff

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION I

Sierra Canyon 58, Stockton Lincoln 53

DIVISION III

San Gabriel Academy 52, King’s Academy 51

DIVISION V

San Francisco International 71, Diamond Ranch 52

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Carondelet 51, Sage Hill 48

DIVISION III

Marin Catholic 48, Chula Vista Mater Dei 38

DIVISION V

Woodland Christian 47, Rosamond 41

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

Eastvale Roosevelt (34-2) vs. Archbishop Riordan (29-1), 8 p.m.

DIVISION II

Chatsworth (26-8) vs. Carmichael Jesuit (26-9), 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Fresno Christian (30-6) vs. Portola Valley Priory (25-6), 12 p.m.

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

Etiwanda (27-5) vs. Archbishop Mitty (27-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

Rancho Bernardo (26-7) vs. Caruthers (25-6), 2 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Cerritos Whitney (27-9) vs. Half Moon Bay (23-7), 10 a.m.

