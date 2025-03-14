High school basketball: CIF state championship scores and schedule
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION I
Sierra Canyon 58, Stockton Lincoln 53
DIVISION III
San Gabriel Academy 52, King’s Academy 51
DIVISION V
San Francisco International 71, Diamond Ranch 52
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Carondelet 51, Sage Hill 48
DIVISION III
Marin Catholic 48, Chula Vista Mater Dei 38
DIVISION V
Woodland Christian 47, Rosamond 41
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
Eastvale Roosevelt (34-2) vs. Archbishop Riordan (29-1), 8 p.m.
DIVISION II
Chatsworth (26-8) vs. Carmichael Jesuit (26-9), 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Fresno Christian (30-6) vs. Portola Valley Priory (25-6), 12 p.m.
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
Etiwanda (27-5) vs. Archbishop Mitty (27-3), 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Rancho Bernardo (26-7) vs. Caruthers (25-6), 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Cerritos Whitney (27-9) vs. Half Moon Bay (23-7), 10 a.m.
