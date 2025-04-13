Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau locked in tight battle on final day of the Masters

Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the final round at the Masters Sunday.

Rory McIlroy’s lead at Augusta National didn’t last long Sunday.

It took two holes for Bryson DeChambeau to surpass him on the leaderboard and quickly cast doubt on McIlroy chances of finally winning the Masters. Two holes later, McIlroy showed he could take a punch and recover.

A day after setting a Masters record by starting with six consecutive threes, McIlroy took a double-bogey six on the first hole, giving back two strokes. It was only the second double bogey Sunday on the opening hole.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy birdies No. 3 and is once again 11 under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xx9Q0IUH1P — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025

DeChambeau, who started the day two back, parred the first hole to forge the tie.

Then, just as he did on the first hole, McIlroy wound up with his drive in a fairway bunker on No. 2. He scrambled to make par, but DeChambeau countered with a birdie to take a one-stroke lead.

McIlroy rebounded under immense early-round pressure with birdies on the third and fourth holes to reclaim a three-stroke lead.

They both hit par on the fifth and six holes.

This marks the first time McIlroy and DeChambeau have been in the same pairing at a major championship.

Advertisement

Follow the Masters leaderboard here and check back soon for more updates.