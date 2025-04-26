Advertisement
Journalism draws post eight as 3-1 morning-line favorite to win Kentucky Derby

Journalism, with jockey Umberto Rispoli aboard, wins the Grade I $500,000 Santa Anita Derby on April 5.
(Benoit Photo via the Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 

The post position draw for the Kentucky Derby did little to change anyone’s idea that Journalism is the horse to watch Saturday.

Journalism, the winner of the Santa Anita Derby and four in a row, was installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite after drawing post eight in the 20-horse field. The post positions for the Kentucky Derby, and most other races, are determined by independent draws of a horse’s name and post position.

“I’m very pleased, what’s not to like?” Journalism’s trainer Mike McCarthy said.

There is a lot of speed concentrated on the inside, including both Bob Baffert runners, Citizen Bull (20-1) in one and Rodriguez (12-1) in four.

The Kentucky Derby is predominantly the first time a horse has run as far as 1 ¼ miles, so it’s the tactical aspects that often determine the winner.

Journalism is not a speed horse but more of a stalking horse that doesn’t go to the lead, leaving a lot of run left when he hits the homestretch. For a horse like him, he’s best suited in the top third of the field, especially with 19 other horses.

“We’ll break away from there,” McCarthy told Horseracingnation.com. “[Jockey] Umberto [Rispoli] is very tactical. I’m sure there will be a good pace into the first turn. There always is, so we’ll just play the break.”

The second favorite, at 5-1, is Sovereignty, second in the Florida Derby and winner of the Fountain of Youth, both at Gulfstream.

Sandman, winner of the Arkansas Derby, is the third favorite at 6-1.

The one horse that is still on the outside looking in is Baeza, who finished second in the Santa Anita Derby. The second-place finisher of a major prep normally gets enough points to qualify. But Churchill Downs changed the rules for this year, penalizing races with small fields. So, Baeza was awarded 37.5 points instead of 50 because of only five starters.

If one of the 20 horses is scratched by 9 a.m. Friday, Baeza is in. If not, the colt will either go home or to the Preakness Stakes.

Here are the posts for each horse set to run in the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

  1. Citizen Bull
  2. Neoequos
  3. Final Gambit
  4. Rodriguez
  5. American Promise
  6. Admire Daytona
  7. Luxor Cafe
  8. Journalism
  9. Burnham Square
  10. Grande
  11. Flying Mohawk
  12. East Avenue
  13. Publisher
  14. Tiztastic
  15. Render Judgment
  16. Coal Battle
  17. Sandman
  18. Sovereignty
  19. Chuck of Gold
  20. Owen Almighty
