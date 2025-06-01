Advertisement
Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her first career major

Maja Stark hits from the 15th tee during the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday.
Associated Press

ERIN, Wis. — Maja Stark continued the steady play she had demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open and claim her first major championship Sunday at Erin Hills.

Stark carded a final round 72 and finished with a four-round total of seven-under 281 to beat top-ranked Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda by two strokes.

Stark received a $2.4 million winner’s prize in the biggest event of the women’s golf season.

The 25-year-old Stark became the sixth Swede to win an LPGA major, and the first since Anna Nordqvist earned the Women’s British Open title in 2021.

Stark, who played at Oklahoma State from 2019-21, is the first Swede to win a U.S. Women’s Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006.

This is Stark’s second LPGA title. She also won the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational, a Ladies European Tour event in Northern Ireland that was co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour.

