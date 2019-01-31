How Walter Payton's Super Bowl ring ended up in a college kid's couch

Vladimir Putin may possess one of them. When Patriots owner Bob Kraft met Putin months after his team won the Super Bowl in 2005, the Russian president reportedly asked to see Kraft’s ring, ended up pocketing it, and never gave it back. Putin considered it a gift, and for years Kraft went along with that story. Eventually, however, it was reported that Kraft never intended to give it away, and the late Sen. John McCain requested the ring be returned. If it was, the public doesn’t know about it.