Rams vs. Patriots: Different views from different coasts

The Patriots’ offense has been fantastic in the postseason and jumped all over the Chargers and Chiefs from the get-go. But I don’t know if the Patriots are built to play from behind. They are mostly a ground-and-pound team now with their fullback and blocking tight ends, and a lot of their passing game is built off play-action (like the Rams). If the Patriots play from behind and have to be one-dimensional, I’m not sure they have the firepower in the passing game to do it.