Southland baseball preview: California teams dream of making it to Omaha

UCLA: The Bruins have made three trips to the College World Series under John Savage by relying on dominant pitching. They’ll try to bash their way to Omaha this year with one of the deepest lineups in the country led by juniors Michael Toglia, Chase Strumpf and Jeremy Ydens and sophomore Garrett Mitchell. They also add the top freshman in the country in Matt McClain, who was drafted No. 25 overall by the Diamondbacks but turned down a signing bonus of more than $2.6 million to attend UCLA.