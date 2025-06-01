High school baseball: Southern California regional pairings
SOCAL REGIONAL BASEBALL PAIRINGS
FIRST ROUND
June 3
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
#8 St. Augustine at #1 St. John Bosco
#5 Villa Park at #4 Granite Hills
#6 Mater Dei vs. #3 Crespi at Hartunian Park
#7 Patrick Henry at #2 Santa Margarita
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo at #1 Fountain Valley
#5 Glendora at #4 Eastlake
#6 Point Loma at #3 El Camino Real
#7 San Dimas at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph
DIVISION III
#8 St. Anthony at #1 Dos Pueblos
#5 University City at #4 Birmingham
#6 Trinity Classical Academy at #3 Venice
#7 Elsinore at #2 Mt. Carmel
DIVISION IV
#8 Lemoore at #1 Banning
#5 Rancho Mirage at #4 Ramona
#6 Mary Star of the Sea at #3 Estancia
#7 Riverside Notre Dame at #2 Ridgeview
DIVISION V
#8 LA University at #1 Corcoran
#5 Port of Los Angeles at #4 Nuview Bridge
#6 Mountain View at #3 Pioneer
#7 High Tech SD at #2 Fillmore
Note: Semifinals in all divisions June 5 at higher seeds; Finals June 7 at higher seeds.
