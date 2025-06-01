High school baseball: Southern California regional pairings

More to Read

Note: Semifinals in all divisions June 5 at higher seeds; Finals June 7 at higher seeds.

#5 Port of Los Angeles at #4 Nuview Bridge

#6 Mary Star of the Sea at #3 Estancia

#6 Mater Dei vs. #3 Crespi at Hartunian Park

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Baseball and glove on field high school scores

