High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern California regional pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOCAL REGIONAL BASEBALL PAIRINGS

FIRST ROUND

June 3

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

#8 St. Augustine at #1 St. John Bosco

#5 Villa Park at #4 Granite Hills

#6 Mater Dei vs. #3 Crespi at Hartunian Park

#7 Patrick Henry at #2 Santa Margarita

DIVISION II

#8 Rancho Bernardo at #1 Fountain Valley

#5 Glendora at #4 Eastlake

#6 Point Loma at #3 El Camino Real

#7 San Dimas at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph

DIVISION III

#8 St. Anthony at #1 Dos Pueblos

#5 University City at #4 Birmingham

#6 Trinity Classical Academy at #3 Venice

#7 Elsinore at #2 Mt. Carmel

DIVISION IV

#8 Lemoore at #1 Banning

#5 Rancho Mirage at #4 Ramona

#6 Mary Star of the Sea at #3 Estancia

#7 Riverside Notre Dame at #2 Ridgeview

DIVISION V

#8 LA University at #1 Corcoran

#5 Port of Los Angeles at #4 Nuview Bridge

#6 Mountain View at #3 Pioneer

#7 High Tech SD at #2 Fillmore

Note: Semifinals in all divisions June 5 at higher seeds; Finals June 7 at higher seeds.

