Mick Cronin isn’t a fan of tough talk, but he wants UCLA to be tough

The Bruins should be bolstered by the return of three players who missed all or part of last season. Cronin said guard David Singleton had shed the walking boot he’s worn since breaking a bone in his foot during the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Power forward Shareef O’Neal has resumed workouts since undergoing surgery in December to correct a heart defect, though he’s still rounding into form after having dropped 25 pounds. Point guard Tyger Campbell is expected to be 100% by the season opener after tearing a knee ligament last fall but is not being rushed back into action.