Sports Media: Pioneering broadcaster Ann Meyers Drysdale continues to hone, and be recognized for, her craft

► Another quirk in how Nielsen TV metering numbers might look like antiquated measurement of today’s multi-media consumption: Fox reported a 27.1 fast-national overnight rating from the Rams’ NFC championship overtime win in New Orleans on Sunday. Yet the L.A. market came in below that, at 26.4, and less than half the 59.5 in New Orleans. Later Monday, Fox announced a 24.5 national rating representing 44 million viewers. CBS’ New England-Kansas City AFC title game in the afternoon had a 31.2 overnight rating, adjusted to 27.5 when all the data came in. The L.A. market matched that number.