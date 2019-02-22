UCLA’s latest win isn’t cause for celebration among players

Update: The Ducks (15-11, 6-7) have dropped their last three road games but will be closer to full strength than they were when these teams met last month. Forward Kenny Wooten has returned from the broken jaw that sidelined him earlier this season, giving the Ducks back their top rim protector. UCLA might be without Ali, whose plantar fasciitis in his left foot has required him to wear a walking boot. But the Bruins may have found a new weapon in the free-throw shooting of center Moses Brown, who has made seven of 12 attempts over his last two games. Bartow said Brown was crouching a bit more before releasing the shots, though there might be a few other contributing factors. “Just focus and repetition,” said Brown, who is still making just 37.4% of his free throws for the season.