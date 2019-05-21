Legendary UCLA football coach Terry Donahue is battling cancer

Donahue, 74, guided the Bruins to a 151-74-8 record and five Pac-10 championships in his 20 years as head coach, taking his teams to 13 bowl games and winning three of his four appearances in the Rose Bowl. He became the first coach in NCAA history to win a bowl game in seven consecutive seasons, winning the 1983 and ’84 Rose Bowls, the ’85 Fiesta Bowl, the ’86 Rose Bowl, the ’86 Freedom Bowl, the ’87 Aloha Bowl and the ’89 Cotton Bowl.