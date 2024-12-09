Stephen Barbee resigns as football coach at Long Beach Poly

Stephen Barbee has resigned after seven seasons as football coach at Long Beach Poly.

That opens up a job at a school that has won 20 Southern Section championships.

Thank you Long Beach Poly! pic.twitter.com/zZiIbasEE1 — Stephen Barbee 🤘🏼🐇🏈 (@CoachSBarbee) December 10, 2024

It is a tougher job than in a previous era, because private schools have been taking away players and attendance boundaries play a major role.

But Poly is Poly, with lots of talent around campus.

