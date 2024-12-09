Stephen Barbee resigns as football coach at Long Beach Poly
Stephen Barbee has resigned after seven seasons as football coach at Long Beach Poly.
That opens up a job at a school that has won 20 Southern Section championships.
It is a tougher job than in a previous era, because private schools have been taking away players and attendance boundaries play a major role.
But Poly is Poly, with lots of talent around campus.
