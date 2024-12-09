Advertisement
Stephen Barbee resigns as football coach at Long Beach Poly

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Stephen Barbee has resigned after seven seasons as football coach at Long Beach Poly.

That opens up a job at a school that has won 20 Southern Section championships.

It is a tougher job than in a previous era, because private schools have been taking away players and attendance boundaries play a major role.

But Poly is Poly, with lots of talent around campus.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

