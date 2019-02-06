UCLA adds three players to 2019 football recruiting class, misses out on a few others

UCLA’s signing day went largely as expected Wednesday.
The Bruins signed the three players who had committed to play for the school but lost out on a few others who had listed UCLA among their finalists.
UCLA signed Santa Ana Mater Dei High tight end Michael Martinez, Wayne (N.J.) Hills High receiver Charles Njoku and Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz linebacker Noah Keeter.
“We brought in three new guys I think at positions that will really help us,” Bruins coach Chip Kelly said.
Kelly said the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Martinez was “one of the bigger tight ends I’ve ever had the opportunity to recruit” and raved over the upside of Njoku, who has two brothers playing in the NFL. At 6-5 and 225 pounds, Keeter also features good size and will add sorely needed depth at linebacker.
The Bruins lost out on linebacker Tuasivi Nomura and defensive back Kenyon Reed, who were both strongly considering UCLA. Nomura picked USC and Reed opted for Kansas State.
Receiver Puka Nacua, who is considering UCLA, told reporters he would not sign a letter of intent on Wednesday.