UCLA’s Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands and Moses Brown receive All-Pac-12 honors

UCLA sophomores Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands were selected as members of the All-Pac-12 Conference’s second team in a voting of conference coaches, the league office announced Monday.
Additionally, Bruins center Moses Brown was selected as part of the all-freshman team and an honorable mention selection to the all-defensive team.
The Pac-12 honors for player of the year, defensive player of the year, freshman of the year, most improved player, sixth man of the year and John R. Wooden coach of the year will be announced at 5 p.m. PDT Monday on the Pac-12 Networks.
Wilkes has averaged a team-leading 17.3 points per game, fourth among all Pac-12 players, while shooting 43.8%. He needs 12 more points to become the 57th player in school history to reach 1,000 points.
Hands has averaged 13.7 points and a conference-best 6.3 assists while shooting 41%.
Brown has averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while ranking third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (62.0%) and blocked shots per game (2.0). He is fourth in rebounds per game (8.5).
The first-team selections were Washington’s Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle; Colorado’s Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV; Arizona State’s Zylan Cheatham; Utah’s Sedrick Barefield; Stanford’s KZ Okpala; Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle; Washington State’s Robert Franks; and USC’s Bennie Boatwright.
The other players on the five-member second team were Oregon State’s Stephen Thompson Jr. and Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort and Remy Martin.
Joining Brown on the all-freshman team are Dort, Utah’s Timmy Allen, Washington State’s CJ Elleby and Oregon’s Louis King. The other members of the all-defensive team are Cheatham, Dort, Thybulle, Oregon’s Kenny Wooten and Oregon State’s Kylor Kelley.
UCLA will open the Pac-12 tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round matchup against Stanford at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.