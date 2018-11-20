Justin Murphy makes a quick recovery from knee surgery for Bruins

Murphy played in the Bruins’ 34-27 victory over USC on Saturday, only four weeks after his latest surgery. It had been one of three games the graduate transfer from Texas Tech highlighted upon his arrival in Westwood. Murphy got to play in what he considered the first big game, against former Big 12 Conference rival Oklahoma, before sitting out the second against Oregon, part of a six-game absence caused by his knee injury suffered against Colorado on Sept. 28.