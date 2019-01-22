UCLA running back Brandon Stephens announces he will transfer

UCLA running back Brandon Stephens, who fell out of the running back rotation last season after a strong finish in 2017, announced on Twitter on Monday that he would be departing this summer as a graduate transfer.
Stephens has two seasons of eligibility remaining after having appeared in only two games last season, both on special teams. He did not carry the ball in his final season at UCLA after having rushed for a career-high 83 yards and a touchdown in the 2017 regular-season finale against California, helping the Bruins clinch a bowl berth.
In his message on Twitter, Stephens thanked UCLA coach Chip Kelly for a “tremendous impact within a short amount of time.”
Stephens becomes the second Bruins player to announce he is leaving as a graduate transfer over the last week, joining receiver Audie Omotosho.