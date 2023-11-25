UCLA vs. Cal: Live updates, score, highlights, analysis, start time and more

UCLA seniors are eager to beat Cal during their final game at the Rose Bowl

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) celebrate after the Bruins earned a sack against USC on Nov. 18. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

As the UCLA football team prepared for its season finale in the Rose Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Pac-12 foe California, coach Chip Kelly acknowledged the Bruins’ seniors and what they have meant to his program.

“It’s a special group, there’s a bunch of them who have been here a while … you still have remnants of the COVID kids,” said Kelly, whose roster features 13 redshirt seniors and 21 seniors. “Alex Johnson and Kenny Churchwell are in Year 6 and some of these kids who got the extra year of eligibility have been the standard for this team. The work ethic they show up with every day, the attention to detail, how involved they are in the meetings, the training sessions, strength and conditions stuff, they’ve been fantastic. We have great group of senior leaders here.”

Senior inside linebacker Darius Muasau hopes to make his family proud in his final home game.

Read more >>>