Advertisement
UCLA Sports

‘He’s a beast.’ UCLA’s Chip Kelly raves about Ball State transfer Carson Steele

Ball State's Carson Steele lines up for a play during a 2022 game
Ball State’s Carson Steele plays on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
(Al Goldis / Associated Press)
By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 
Share

Carson Steele invites hyperbole. The new UCLA running back with flowing blonde locks, chiseled body and a pet alligator is instantly noticeable on the field and off.

So coach Chip Kelly could be excused for exaggerating Steele’s status among returning rushers across college football when he said Thursday, “you look at him statistically, and he’s the leading rushing returning guy in the country. He also had the most broken tackles in the country.”

With 1,556 rushing yards for Ball State, Steele actually finished 11 yards shy of Mississippi freshman Quinshon Judkins. The other seven running backs who rushed for more yards than Steele are headed to the NFL draft. Texas running back Bijan Robinson led the nation with 34 forced missed tackles, one more than Steele and Judkins.

Advertisement
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives to the basket against Oregon center Nate Bittle during the first half.

UCLA Sports

Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for the NBA draft, will forgo year of eligibility

UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. announces he will forgo his extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will enter the 2023 NBA draft.

Point taken. Steele, even though coming from a mid-major, is a welcome addition for the Bruins, whose top running back last season, Zach Charbonnet, is projected as a second-round NFL pick later this month.

“[Steele] is a tough, hard-nosed physical player, so when we lost Zach … it was a priority to get another back in here,” Kelly said. “I think in this day and age, you’ve got to look at the portal.

“He’s a beast in the weight room, he has an unbelievable work ethic. You watch how he trains and approaches things and he fits in perfectly with what we are looking at.”

UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi waves a flag as he celebrates the team's win over LSU.

UCLA Sports

Atonio Mafi NFL draft diary: My Tongan heritage means everything to me

UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi is sharing his journey to the NFL draft through a weekly diary leading up to the event April 27.

Steele’s performance last season was enough to impress UCLA coaches even when they only watched from the corners of their eyes. The Mid-American Conference played Tuesday and Thursday nights — games that became known as MACtion — while the Bruins held coaching meetings.

“All of us got an opportunity to watch the MAC play,” Kelly said. “We’d be game planning with the TV on and he’s playing. It was like, ‘Wow, that guy is a really good player.’ “

Giving leadership direction

When highly respected coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired by Navy after the 2022 season, Kelly and UCLA administrators brainstormed how to bring him into the fold even though the Bruins had a full allotment of 10 full-time coaches.

Answer: They created a position called director of leadership, which Niumatalolo accepted over several coaching offers at other schools. He can’t coach players on the field, but Kelly believes the time Niumatalolo will spend with them in meetings and the locker room will make an impact.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo yells to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

UCLA Sports

Chip Kelly gets creative with hiring of former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo as advisor

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly has hired Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in Navy history, to the newly created post of director of leadership.

“You are talking about the foremost person who can teach leadership,” Kelly said. “He did that at the Naval Academy ... What a freshman has to do to lead is different from what a senior has to do. And really to break it down and have a person who can foster that mentality with our players, and then meet with them one on one, we are excited about it.”

Niumatalolo was 109-83 in 15 seasons at Navy. His son, former Utah tight end Ali’i Niumatalolo, is a Bruins offensive line graduate assistant and former Navy assistant coach Bryce McDonald is the UCLA football chief of staff.

Get your motor running

UCLA practiced Thursday with a sense of urgency. Drills lasted only five to 15 minutes each and players hustled through their two-minute offense during a scrimmage.

“The tempo is super fast,” veteran wide receiver Logan Loya said.

Kelly said the spring roster is the largest he’s had at UCLA and the way to get everyone ample repetitions is keep them moving. With only 15 spring practices, every second counts.

Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to teammates after 28-23 win over Detroit Cass Tech.

UCLA Sports

UCLA spring football takeaways: Dante Moore shows off his five-star skill

The first day of UCLA football spring practice gave everyone an early glimpse of Dante Moore, the heir apparent to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback.

“You are trying to get a lot of guys reps,” he said. “We learn by doing and we only get 15 opportunities to do this, so we have to be really structured and efficient in how we do it.

“We are really healthy now, so we can play fast and get a lot of reps in training sessions. Everybody benefits from that.”

Players wore shorts the first two spring practices and will transition to full pads starting Saturday.

UCLA Sports
Steve Henson

Steve Henson returns to the Los Angeles Times as assistant sports editor after six years as an editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and six years at USA Today. Henson was a sports writer and editor at The Times from 1985-2007.

Advertisement