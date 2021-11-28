UCLA vs. California: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

UCLA vs. Cal: College football betting odds, lines, spread and how to watch
UCLA (7-4) hosts California in the Bruins’ regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl.
It’s been a roller-coaster season for UCLA, but it’s been pretty good for backers as the Bruins are also 7-4 against the spread, including covering the last two weeks in their 44-20 rout of Colorado and their 62-33 victory over USC.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed UCLA as a seven-point home favorite over Cal (4-6 SU, 6-4 ATS).
UCLA football team wraps up regular season with an eye toward bowl game
For the first time since 2017, this isn’t the end for UCLA’s football season.
After FS1 broadcasts Saturday’s regular-season finale against California at 7:30 p.m., the Bruins (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) are bound for a bowl. It’ll be their first postseason appearance of the Chip Kelly era.
UCLA has bowl eligibility, rivalry bragging rights and the best record of Kelly’s tenure. So what else is there to fight for Saturday night at the Rose Bowl? Plenty, the Bruins say.
“Guys are chomping at the bit again,” senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said. “[We] want to put ourselves in the best position possible to make the best bowl game and move on from there and leave on a high note. So this isn’t just a pushover game.”