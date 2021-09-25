No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, betting odds, news and more

Stanford QB Tanner McKee eyes second win over a hometown team when he faces UCLA
He heard the whispers it might sabotage his football career. At the very least it would leave him out of shape, maybe force him to lose his edge if not the desire to become a top college quarterback.
The cynicism nudged Elder Tanner McKee out of his bunk bed each morning in the seaside town in southern Brazil, providing a purpose beyond spreading the message of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The missionary who grew up in Corona and starred at Centennial High would curl a makeshift bar with cement slabs on each end, adding resistance bands he slipped underneath his feet. He would throw a football to his companion on the mission, a kid on the streets — anyone he could find, really. He would walk for miles and miles while sharing the Gospel, possibly the one part of the mission that served a dual purpose for someone who always remembered his eventual destination.
“I know in his mind, he’s never doubted one day that he was going to be able to come back and be as good as he had always dreamed of being,” said Tanner’s father, Jeremie, “but there were a lot of other people who didn’t think that was possible.”
Everyone, it seems, is a believer now in the Stanford sophomore.
USC was awed by the lifelong Trojans fan who beat his beloved team on its home field earlier this month, throwing for two touchdowns in his first college start.
Vanderbilt was similarly impressed the next week after the 6-foot-6, 225-pound McKee threw for two more touchdowns and ran for one while leading his team to a second consecutive victory.
UCLA is next in line to find out what the 21-year-old can do when the No. 24 Bruins (2-1) face the Cardinal (2-1) on Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium in his home debut.
It will be McKee’s third consecutive start, much to the disappointment of those who wish it was his fourth. David Shaw went with Jack West during Stanford’s season-opening thud against Kansas State before the coach replaced his struggling quarterback with McKee, who threw for the team’s only touchdown.
UCLA at Stanford: Here are the top storylines as Bruins try to regain momentum
Any reasonable calculus of UCLA’s final record counted this game as a win after the Bruins opened the season with two convincing victories and Stanford sputtered against Kansas State. But Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee’s emergence amid back-to-back triumphs over USC and Vanderbilt moves it back into could-go-either-way territory. Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch looks at the game’s matchups and storylines:
Scary similarities
UCLA opened the season with a thrilling victory over a Southeastern Conference team and a dominant win over Hawaii at the Rose Bowl.
It moved into the national rankings. It lost a game to a Group of Five team.
Then it went on the road to face Stanford in a must-win game for its beleaguered coach.
The year was 2017. It was the beginning of the final countdown for coach Jim Mora, who lost that game to Stanford and was fired two months later after a loss to USC.
Embattled UCLA coach Chip Kelly, whose team has taken a comparable path heading into its game against the Cardinal, would probably call the similarities “TBU — True But Useless.” He might be right, if his team can win the game to put his shaky status on more solid footing.
UCLA vs. Stanford: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
UCLA’s dreams of an undefeated season ended last week with its loss to Fresno State, but the good news is that was a nonconference game and the Bruins still have goals such as a Pac-12 championship that they can still attain.
But it won’t be easy, starting with Saturday night’s conference opener at Stanford. VSiN’s Matt Youmans breaks down the matchup.
UCLA (-4 1/2) at Stanford
Hit the brakes on the Chip Kelly hype train. The UCLA coach touted his “special” team after double-digit victories over Louisiana State and Hawaii, but Kelly had nothing to brag about Saturday after the Bruins were stunned as 11-point favorites in a 40-37 loss to Fresno State in Pasadena.